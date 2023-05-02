Karnataka Polls: 20 Lakh Litres of Liquor, 1,700 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 95 Crore Seized; ECI to Step Up Vigil

With nine days left for polling, the total liquor seizure in Karnataka till Monday has almost touched 20 lakh litres while the drug seizure has neared around 1,700 kg costing collectively Rs 95 crore, according to the data from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). So far, various agencies in the state have made seizures worth Rs 309 crore.

The Election Commission of India on Monday said the total seizure in Karnataka has already jumped by around four times from that of the 2018 assembly polls and asked for fixing responsibility of local officers failing to control money power. In 2018, the pre-poll seizures were worth Rs 83 crore.

A review meeting was held on Monday where Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state borders.

“He specifically emphasised the need for vigil over the 185 interstate check posts across the six neighbouring states to ensure no cross border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs and freebies take place," a statement from the ECI reads.

Kumar held the meeting with Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police, Nodal Police Officers, Nodal Officer CAPF and senior officials from enforcement agencies including Coast Guard, NCB, and Income tax of Karnataka and border states of Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The CEC asked to fix responsibility of local officers failing to control money power and also asked the officials to step up the seizures with support from adjoining border states and instil fear of administration amongst the violators to fulfil commission’s resolve of an inducement free election in the state. He directed the Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau officials to keep strict vigil and help curtail the drug menace.

“The CEC also directed officials to keep a strict watch over social media for any violations and fake narratives vitiating the election atmosphere. He urged the officials to raise the bar further on voter turnout, gender, youth and urban electors’ participation," the statement added.

Karnataka has 21 interstate check posts with Kerala; 25 with Tamil Nadu and 57 with Andhra Pradesh. Telangana, 24, Maharashtra, 53, and Goa, five, also have interstate check posts with Karnataka.

Pre-Poll Seizures Touch Rs 309 Crore

Out of the total Rs 309 crore, cash worth Rs 111 crore and freebies worth Rs 22 crore have been seized since March 29 — the day the polls were announced. Further, at least 19.62 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 74.13 crore has been seized while 1,662 kg of drugs worth Rs 21.13 crore were also in the list. Around 794 kg of precious metals worth Rs 80.53 crore have also been seized.

According to the CEO, flying squads, SSTs and police authorities have booked 2,390 FIR’s with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies till Monday. Also, 69,825 arms have been deposited, 18 arms were impounded, while 20 arms licenses have been cancelled.

“As many as 5,522 cases are booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 10,077 persons were bound over. 15,456 non-bailable warrants were executed from the date of announcement of elections," an official statement from the CEO reads.

Further, the excise department has booked 3,095 heinous cases, 2,852 cases for breach of licence conditions, 90 NDPS and 27,611 cases under Section 15(a) of Karnataka Excise act 1965.

Karnataka is going for polls on May 10 and the counting of the votes will be done on May 13.

