‘He is First PM Who….’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at Modi Over ‘Abuse’ Charge, Says Learn from Rahul

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of abuse by Congress leaders, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said he is the first PM who tells his problems to people instead of listening to theirs.

Addressing a poll rally in Jamkhandi, Priyanka said PM Modi should learn from his brother Rahul Gandhi who is ready to take abuses and bullets for the country.

“He is the first PM who comes in front of people and says some people are abusing him. Instead of listening to your problems, he tells you his problems. Someone in his office and this is not the list of people’s problems but how many people have abused him. At least this list is one page only. If we start making a list of how much they have abused our family, then we would publish many books," she said.

“Himmat karo, Modiji mere bhai se seekho. Mera bhai kehta hai, mai gaali kya goli khaonga iss desh ke liye. (Modiji, you should learn from my brother. He says he is ready to take the bullet for the country. Ghabrao mat, Modiji. Yeh sarvajanik jeeva hai, isme yeh sab sehna padta hai. (Don’t worry, Modiji. This is a public life, you have to face this."

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that Congress is threatening and abusing him because he is fighting corruption in the country.

“Congress hate me because I am fighting against corruption. They are threatening me and abusing me. For this election, Congress has the topic ‘poisonous snake’, they are comparing me to a snake. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10," PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Karnataka’s Kolar.

Slamming Congress over party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘snake’ remarks, PM Modi said, “Congress has again started abusing me. They call me a ‘snake’ but a snake is the necklace of Lord Shiv and for me, the public of Karnataka is Shiv. Let them abuse me but this time BJP will again win with a full majority."

“Snake is the charm of Lord Shiva’s neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva and I am their snake who stays with them," he added.

