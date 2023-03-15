Karnataka Polls: Battle of Vokkaliga Bigwigs in Ramanagara? DK Shivakumar Hints at Brother’s Candidacy

With the Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the fast half of the year, the Opposition Congress has decided to take over the Gowda clan by eyeing on Ramanagara district, part of old Mysuru region.

Ramanagara is the home district of DK brothers but a ‘Karmabhoomi’ for the Gowda clan. Both the DK brothers and Kumaraswamy family belong to the Vokkaliga community, widely spread in old Mysuru, and the second most influential vote bank after Lingayats in the state.

Advertisement

For JD(S), which has a stronghold in the Ramanagara district, it was a bomb dropped by KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday as he indicated that his brother and Member of Parliament from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh is likely to be fielded as the party’s candidate from the constituency in the upcoming polls.

“I can’t rule it out, but yes, there is a proposal. I am yet to discuss this with everyone. There’s a message to me that he must contest. I haven’t spoken to Suresh or the party workers about it. It’ll be a big decision, but I’m still undecided. Certainly, there’s a proposal and local leaders have been mounting pressure on me. Even the party is saying that (Suresh) must contest but I haven’t discussed this with leaders," said KPCC President DK Shivakumar.

If DK Suresh, Karnataka’s lone Congress MP in the Lok Sabha, is fielded from Ramanagara, then it will be a battle between two Vokkaliga bigwigs in their backyard, as the JD(S) has fielded HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil as its candidate for the assembly election. The Ramanagara constituency is currently represented by the wife of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

DK Suresh, however, said it is difficult for him to decide to contest from Ramanagara district as he is not interested in state politics since he is the lone Congress MP representing Karnataka. “I have pressure to contest from various constituencies. Supporters from other constituencies are also requesting me to contest from their constituency. Iqbal Hussain, who had contested from that constituency (Ramanagara) is working hard and serving people. So, all of them have recommended his name for this election and I too have recommended him only," DK Suresh told News18.

Advertisement

Interestingly, DK Shivakumar during the party’s Prajadhwani Yatra on March 10 was also seen giving an emotional speech to the people of Ramanagara. He said he is a son of the district, and if he dies, then his mortal remains will be brought to the same place for the last rites. The people who have given a chance to Deve Gowda, and Kumaraswamy should also give them (Congress) one chance to win, he appealed to the masses.

Advertisement

But HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who has been equally taking part in the activities of the party alongside his father, has left the decision to the people. “The target, to defeat is all not in our hands because we haven’t cheated people. I am visiting people and villages continuously and being part of their happiness and sorrow. It is all in the hands of people whether they’ll give me milk (victory) or poison (defeat)," said Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Read all the Latest Politics News here