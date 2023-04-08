Karnataka Polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa In Delhi To Decide List Of Candidates

The Karnataka assembly elections are just a month away and the political atmosphere in the state is tense. The JD(S) has already released its first list of 93 candidates while the Congress has released two lists so far with 166 candidates. However, the ruling BJP party has not released a single list so far. A few days back, an unofficial list of BJP candidates had been doing the rounds but the saffron party dubbed it fake. The official list will be out soon. Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa took a flight to Delhi on Friday to attend the final sessions to choose BJP candidates for the state’s Assembly elections on May 10.

A meeting in this regard was held at the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday night. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Election In-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Co-in-charge Mansukh Mandavia, and Gujarat In-charge General Secretary Arun Singh were also present in the meeting to discuss the potential list of candidates. A BJP core group meeting is also scheduled to be held this morning at 10 am.

The central committee of the BJP in Karnataka has chosen three candidates for each Assembly seat, according to party sources. These candidates will be presented to the Central Election Committee. The top leadership of the party will then discuss these names before finalizing the nominees.

The Congress released its list just two days back and many BJP turncoats received tickets from the grand old party. In its initial list of candidates, which the party unveiled last month, 124 names were included. Siddaramaiah will run from the Varuna district, and DK Shivakumar will be a candidate from Kanakapura. Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad has said that the party will release its third list after BJP releases its first.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 104 seats, making it the single largest party, followed by the Congress with 80 seats and the JD(S) with 37 seats.

