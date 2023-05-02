Karnataka Election: On Congress's Bajrang Dal Ban Poll Promise, PM Modi Says Unfortunate to Know...

Slamming Congress’ manifesto promising a ban on Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the grand old party has a problem with those who chant the names of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka’s Hosapete, PM Modi said, “I’m fortunate to be at the birthplace of Shri Hanuman, but it also unfortunate to know that at the same time I’m here, the Congress has declared to ban the Bajrang Dal, who revere Bajrang Bali Hanuman, if the party comes to power"

“The Congress had problems with Ram ji, and now they have a problem with those who chant Jai Bajrang Bali too," he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, speaking at a public meeting in Chitradurga accused Congress and JD(S) of “encouraging terror".

Congress’ history is about “appeasing terror and terrorists", said PM Modi, adding that the party had questioned the country’s defence forces when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

He asked the people of Karnataka to remain ‘alert’ of both Congress and JD(S) as both these parties are actually ‘one’ from their ‘hearts’ and ‘deeds’.

“Both are nepotistic, both are corrupt. Developing Karnataka has never been their priority… both parties can never increase investment in Karnataka and cannot create new opportunities for the youth in the state," he said.

“People of Karnataka should never forget Congress’ history and thinking. Congress’ history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress’ top most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists," PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of raising questions on the capability of the country’s defence forces when surgical strikes happened.

“In Karnataka you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka to the ‘rehemokaram’ (mercy) of terrorists. It is the BJP that broke the back of the terrorists, and has ended the game of appeasement," he said, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka and to make it number it is important for the state to be safe.

Advertisement

Congress has lost its warranty and trust of the people, the Prime Minister said, adding that its election guarantee without warranty is nothing but lies.

He also said that BJP’s election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka number one State in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here