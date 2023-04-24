Karnataka Polls: EC Officials Check DK Shivakumar's Helicopter In Dharamsthala

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, many devout and religious politicians are holding pujas and are on darshans to please the gods. The family of D K Shivakumar, the state president of the Congress party, travelled from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in the Dakshina Kannada district. Usha, the wife of Shivakumar, along with their children, and son-in-law, visited the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple to offer their prayers.

Meanwhile, when Shivakumar’s family landed at Dharamsthala in a helicopter, it was checked by election officials. The helicopter’s pilot inquired why a check was necessary even after notifying the Election Commission that it was not being used for election purposes. Nevertheless, the helicopter was allowed to be searched. On March 31, while CM Basavaraj Bommai was en route to a temple in the Chikkaballapura area, election officials also stopped and searched his car.

DK Shivakumar, who has tweeted about his visit to Dharmasthala, visited the famous Srikshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple in Dakshina Kannada district and prayed for the good of the nation. He also spoke to the deacon of Dharmasthala Virendra Heggade and got his blessings. He wrote that the place, which is known for its religious, educational and medical fields, is the pride of Karnataka.

Following that DK Shivakumar reached Sringeri to perform Chandika Yagna. Speaking to the media after the Chandika Yagna in Sringeri, DK Shivakumar said that there is a history of Rajiv Gandhi also performing a big yagna in Sringeri. “It is known to have happened here since the time of Indira Gandhi. We thus have an emotional connection with the place and the ritual," he said. This yagna used to be conducted by kings and monarchs in the past for power. It is conducted by more than 10 priests.

During the last election in 2018, DK Shivakumar performed the 11-day Atirudra Mahayaga. Shvakumar, talking to the media went into metaphorical mode saying that he was not a candidate from Kanakapura but the people were. “There is a DK Shivakumar in every house. I have just filed nomination papers and they will do the rest," he said.

In the meantime, it looks like leaders are relying greatly on spirituality and faith for success in the upcoming elections. The Congress candidate from the constituency of KR Pete recently met a Nagasadhu who predicted his win from the constituency. Nagasadhus have come to the constituency of KR Pete from the Himalayas for religious purposes.

Devaraju, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from the constituency met one of the seers and took his blessings. Reportedly, the seer told Devaraju that he would become an MLA and his hard work would be recognized. A photo of Devaraju seeking the blessings of the Naga Sadhu has gone viral.

