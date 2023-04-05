Karnataka Polls: Kiccha Sudeep To Campaign For BJP, Know His Connection With CM Bommai

The BJP is yet to release its official list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Since the list is not yet revealed, many names are being speculated and one of them is Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. Kichha Sudeep was expected to join the BJP and contest with a party ticket in the assembly elections. However, Sudeep has now said that he will actively campaign for the BJP but will neither join the saffron party, nor contest.

On Wednesday, a press conference was held where Sudeep was present alongside Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Sudeep said that he respected many decisions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but that was not the reason he was there at the press conference. He said he was there to lend support for CM Basavaraj Bommai who, he said, was like his ‘uncle’.

Sudeep’s statement has led to many thinking how close he is to the Chief Minister. A couple of years ago, after B S Yeddyurappa resigned from the post of CM, the question was who would fill in the vacant seat. Lingayat leader Basavaraj Bommai was selected for this position by the high command after having studied all the issues. All the dignitaries wished Bommai, who took oath as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on that day. But on this occasion, Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep’s tweet got special attention as he mentioned that Basavaraj helped him out during his struggling days.

Last year, Sudeep was involved in a Twitter banter with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in the ‘Hindi as national language’ row. Among many who voiced their support for Sudeep, was Basavaraj Bommai “Whatever Sudeep has said is correct. After the formation of states on a linguistic basis, languages got important there (in those regions). That is supreme. The same has been said by Sudeep, which is right. Everyone should accept and respect it." he had said.

A private news channel had previously conducted an interview program with CM Bommai, where a telephone call was made to Kiccha Sudeep. Sudeep recognised Basavaraj’s voice immediately and was affectionately referred to as Dipu by him. It was revealed during the interview that Sudeep’s father and Basavaraj Bommai were friends. Reminiscing about Sudeep’s younger days, Basavaraj said that Sudeep was interested in cricket as a boy and he never thought Sudeep would grow up to be an actor.

