Karnataka Polls: Officials Seize Alcohol Worth Rs 24 Crore And Rs 10 Crore Cash

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, Election Commission officials are on their toes constantly to ensure that there is no violation of the code of conduct. The exchange of money and gifts between candidates and voters becomes a common nuisance during election time and the police as well as election officials are working to put a stop to it. The model code of conduct came into effect in Karnataka on March 29. The major goal of the Code is to prevent ruling parties at the national level and in the states from abusing their advantageous position to acquire an undue advantage.

However, despite everything, election officials have reported seizures of cash, illegal drugs including alcohol, and hundreds of kg of gold and silver items worth multi-crore since then.

Advertisement

Reports say that the authorities have seized Rs 67,76,73,338 since the enforcement of the Election Code of Conduct. A total of 2,466 FIRs have been registered in Bangalore under code of conduct violations so far. Over Rs 10 crore have been seized in 25 different cases.

Cannabis and drugs worth 9.71 crore, as well as more than 5 lakh litres of alcohol valued at 24.3 crore lakh, have been found. The entire amount of gold and silver metal objects confiscated is 236 kg, with a market value of Rs 11 crore.

Presents brought to deliver to voters and valued at roughly 5.47 lakh were raided and seized in various locations throughout the city. At numerous checkpoints throughout the city, 354 vehicles were confiscated for violating the code of conduct; their approximate value is Rs 5.7 crore.

Read all the Latest News here