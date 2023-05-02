Allowances for unemployed youths, free travel for women, and pensions under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees are among the top promises made by the Congress party in its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

A day after the BJP promised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in its manifesto, Congress promised to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and repeal all ‘unjust, anti-people laws’ passed by the BJP government within one year, if elected to power.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Assembly Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council opposition leader BK Hariprasad and manifesto committee chairman G. Parameshwar, among others were part of the manifesto launch at Shangharila Hotel in Bangalore.

Top Promises in Congress’s Manifesto

Manifesto stated that government employees appointed post-2006 will get pensions under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Equating the banned Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) with Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Congress said it will ban such organisations that promote “enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities".

Party promised to constitute Bharata Jodo social harmony committee in every gram panchayat.

The manifesto said if the party comes to power in Karnataka, it will abolish corruption in “PWD, rural development, irrigation, urban development and power sector by enacting a special law to punish the perpetrators."

Congress promised a special allowance of Rs 5000 per month for police officials on night duty.

Congress said it will implement ‘Milk Kranti’. to produce 1.5 crore litre of milk production per day.

It also promised to increase subsidies on milk for farmers from Rs 5 to Rs 7.

The Congress has also promised to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 2,000 crore to modernise all the existing courts of the state.

2,000 crore to modernise all the existing courts of the state. The party promised to set up high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in every village panchayat of the state.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Scheme, Congress promised to invest Rs 50,000 crore in five years to improve villages which includes providing clean drinking water, sanitation, basic education, health and all-weather roads.

the manifesto proposed Krishi Sarvodaya Nidhi, under which, if voted to power, congress will allocate Rs 1.50 lakh crore in five years for the modernisation of agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance.

1.50 lakh crore in five years for the modernisation of agriculture, subsidy, loan and insurance. Congress also promised to support 5,000 women entrepreneurs every year and announced to nurture 5,000 Stree-Shakti micro-enterprises over five years to encourage women to take up modern needs like food processing, catering, mobile canteens, solid waste management etc.

Congress also promised to include 200 units of free power to each household.

Manifesto said the party will give Rs 2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and a sum of Rs 3,000 for two years to unemployed graduates.

2,000 to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi project and a sum of 3,000 for two years to unemployed graduates. In a major move, the party has promised to increase the ceiling and reservation from 50 per cent to 75 per cent to accommodate the hopes and aspirations of SC/ST/OBC/Minority/and other communities like Lingayat and Vokkaligas.

The party has also promised to allocate funds of Rs 10,000 crore for minority welfare — Muslim, Christian, Jain, Buddhists and others.

It also promises to repeal all unjust laws and other anti people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power.

The manifesto says the government will reject the NEP and form a State Education Policy.

The manifesto announced a programme to assist Kashmiri Pandits, who had to migrate out of Kashmir. “To allot Rs 15 crore to start Kashmiri Culture, one time grant of Rs 25 crore and annual grant of Rs 1 crore from the Department of Kannada and Culture.

“The BJP has distorted the textbooks by insulting the great souls of Karnataka. The Congress will restore the true values of Bharat and Karnataka and scientific temper in the textbooks to make the students evolved and complete," it says.

The party promised to introduce Puneeth Rajkumar heart health scheme to offer subsidies to doctors, clinics, nursing homes to buy defibrillators (AED).

It has proposed to take up new projects such as the Mekedatu project at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore and Mahadayi at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

It promises to allot Rs 500 crore in the first cabinet meeting for Mahadayi project.

It also talks about providing Rs 1,000 crore for cleaning all important rivers in Karnataka over a period of five years.

The Congress assures to complete Yettinahole project within two years of assuming power.

It proposes to give industry status to hotels with more than 20 employees and loan facilities up to Rs 10 lakh with six per cent interest for small self employed Ahotel, bakery, and sweet stall sectors.

The manifesto proposes to regularise all slums and provide them title deeds and rename slums as Shramika Vasathi Samuchchaya.

It assures bringing amendment to the Forest Act to solve forest dwellers problems.

The other main proposals include; to give loans up to Rs 3 lakh at zero interest to dairy farmers to purchase superior cow/buffalo breed; to purchase cow dung at Rs 3 per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages involving rural women/youth.

“Unfortunately, the Government of India led by Narendra Modi as the PM has pursued the politics of hate, bigotry, false-sloganeering, and unbridled corruption. And to hide the failure of the government, BJP is indulging in the worst and unethical practices of propaganda. This was never seen at any time in the history of India.

“Our mission is to build brand Karnataka and to put the state at number one position in the country. ‘Sarvajanangada shantiya tota (paradise of peace to all)’ — this is the commitment of the Congress party and this is the objective and aspiration of this manifesto," the manifesto underlines.

