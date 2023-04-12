Karnataka Polls: Upset Over Losing Out On Tickets, BJP Leaders In Belgaum Call Meeting

Soon after the release of the first candidate list of the BJP for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, there have been certain repercussions. The High Command’s decision to prioritise granting tickets to newcomers over veterans has come under scrutiny and seen backlash. In the BJP’s first list, tickets have been announced for 18 constituencies of Belgaum, which is the state’s largest district. BJP has given tickets to seven newcomers in the Belgaum district.

Chikkarevanna, who switched from the Congress to the BJP, has been handed a ticket for the Ramdurg constituency. This has left the sitting MLA from Ramdurg Mahadevappa Yadawad disgruntled as he was expecting a ticket this time as well. Mahadevappa Yadawad is said to be holding a meeting with his followers soon where he will announce his next political move.

Sitting MLA Anil Benake from Belgaum North has also been denied a party ticket with newcomer Dr Ravi Patil from the Lingayat community fielded instead.

The high command shocked the original BJP members in Belgaum rural. Sanjay Patil and Dhananjay Jadhav, who were active in the field, are disappointed. The BJP ticket was given to Jagadish Mettagudda in the Bailhongal constituency, while Vishwanath Patil was an aspirant. Vishwanath Patil, who will hold a meeting of his supporters today, will announce his decision. In 2013, Vishwanath Patil was elected MLA from KJP.

Ramesh Jarakiholi and the founding BJP members are already engaged in conflict over who will lead Belgaum. Union Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state two months ago, issued a warning, urging everyone to cooperate to bring the party to power in the state. However, Ramesh Jarakiholi reportedly received a directive from the high command not to run from Gokak.

Although no reason has been given for this directive, it is believed that the decision is linked to the embarrassment BJP suffered last year due to Ramesh after he was involved in a sleazy CD case.

