Karnataka Polls: What Ramya Said About Kiccha Sudeep Campaigning For BJP

Karnataka is all set to vote for a fresh assembly on May 10. Several political leaders have started touring the state, shelling out promises to the voters and conducting rallies. Helicopters and mini-planes have also been brought in at hefty prices to make the journey easier. In this context, it is needless to mention that many members of the film fraternity have also joined the political field. One such big name in the cine world who has established her position in politics is Ramya. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Sudeep is also reportedly to enter politics soon. While Ramya is campaigning for Congress, Sudeep is campaigning for BJP.

Recently, Ramya, in an interview with a media portal, opened up on Sudeep’s decision of supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he got offers both from the BJP and the Congress. The actress-politician claimed that Sudeep reached an agreement with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to campaign for BJP. Addressing that she and Sudeep were good friends, Ramya shared that Sudeep also discussed with her before campaigning for BJP.

“Not only BJP but also other parties have invited Sudeep to the party. Sudeep also took advice from different party leaders," revealed Ramya. The 40-year-later further added that despite all the offerings, since Sudeep shared a close equation with Basavaraj Bommai, he finally decided to lend his support to the BJP and campaign on behalf of the Karnataka CM. Ramya also said that Sudeep lovingly called Basavaraj “Bommai Mama."

Calling it Sudeep’s personal decision, Ramya heaped praises on the Kannada actor in the interview. She claimed that a person like Sudeep must foray into politics as he possesses the power to usher change in society.

Coming to herself, Ramya said that she too received an offer from the BJP, after she pointed out certain faults in her party - the Congress. Ramya had earlier slammed some measures taken by the Congress owing to which other party leaders thought that she had a difference of opinion with her party members and hence offered the invitation of joining another party.

“A top-level person from BJP directly spoke to me and invited me to the party," Ramya disclosed. She was further offered a minister’s post as well from the BJP. Additionally, when Ramya happened to have a chance encounter with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at a beauty parlour, he also invited Ramya to join JD(S).

