Constituency No.77 Karwar (ಕಾರವಾರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Karwar is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Karwar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Karwar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 77. Karwar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Karwar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.06%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,244 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,558 were male and 1,08,682 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karwar in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,244 eligible electors, of which 1,08,352 were male, 1,09,554 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,831 eligible electors, of which 1,03,320 were male, 1,02,511 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,83,273 eligible electors, of which 93,043 were male, 90,230 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karwar in 2018 was 224. In 2013, there were 578 service voters registered in the constituency and 427 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Roopali Santosh Naik of BJP won in this seat defeating Anand Vasant Asnotikar of BJP by a margin of 14,064 which was 8.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.69% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Santeesh Sail Krishna of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Asnotikar Anand Vasant of BJP by a margin of 35,880 votes which was 24.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 55.51% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Asnotikar Anand Vasant of INC won this seat beating Ganapati Dumma Ulvekar of IND by a margin of 19,709 votes which was 16.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 77. Karwar Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Karwar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Karwar are: Vinayak Mangesh Naik (KRS); Satish Krishna Sail (INC); Roopali Santosh Naik (BJP); Nagaraj A Shirali (IND); Mukund Madhu Hulswar (IND); Kundabai Parulekar (IND); Kumar Somkant Naik (IND); Hosbanna Krishna Nayak (IND); Chaitra Chandrahas Kotharkar (JDS); Bhat Gangadhar (IND); Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.81%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.77%, while it was 70.7% in 2013 and 63.46% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.95999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karwar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Karwar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.77. Karwar comprises of the following areas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Karwar constituency, which are: Haliyal, Yellapur, Sirsi, Kumta. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Goa.

Map location of Karwar:

The geographic coordinates of Karwar is: 14°47’08.2"N 74°21’05.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karwar

List of candidates contesting from Karwar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinayak Mangesh Naik

Party: KRS

Profession: Self work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satish Krishna Sail

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 14

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 56.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.4 crore

Self income: Rs 25.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.6 lakh

Candidate name: Roopali Santosh Naik

Party: BJP

Profession: Transport Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 66.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 72.8 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraj A Shirali

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 60.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Mukund Madhu Hulswar

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 22.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 19000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kundabai Parulekar

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.8 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 24.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 90.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kumar Somkant Naik

Party: IND

Profession: Real Estate Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hosbanna Krishna Nayak

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chaitra Chandrahas Kotharkar

Party: JDS

Profession: Beauty saloon

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 39.3 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 46.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 68.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Bhat Gangadhar

Party: IND

Profession: Proprietary Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 crore

Self income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ashish Prabhakar Gaonkar

Party: AAP

Profession: Mechanical Engineering ( Private)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh.