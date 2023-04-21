Karnataka: IT Raids Politician KGF Babu's Home; Over Thousand Voter IDs, 400 Van Heusen Suits & 1900 Cheques Seized

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections next month, former Congress leader Yousuff Sharif alias KGF Babu’s home received an Income Tax (IT) department knock, after which several shocking recoveries were made. Sharif recently quit the grand old party and filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.

On Wednesday, reports said that the home of KGF Babu had been raided. During the raids, more than a thousand voter IDs were recovered and an FIR was also registered in this regard.

Advertisement

Sarees, Van Heusen Suits & Other Items Recovered During Raids

The discovery of over a thousand voter IDs was not the only shocking revelation during the IT raids at KGF Babu’s home. Around 26 bags, 394 sarees locked in four boxes, 500 pamphlets printed in Kannada and English languages, and 481 suits of the brand Van Heusen were also recovered.

Besides, a total of 1,925 checks worth Rs 5000 each from an HDFC bank account were found in a box. These checks were pasted with the voter ID card of the Chikkapete Assembly Constituency, and it has been alleged that KGF Babu had gone to the assembly seat to attract voters.

After the recovery of voter IDs, Returning Officer Vijay SL filed a complaint after obtaining permission from the court. Notably, the IT department reportedly raided 50 different places in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Who is Yousuff Sharif alias KGF Babu?

Even though Yousuff Sharif alias KGF Babu only tendered his resignation from the Congress party on Thursday, he was earlier suspended from the party in January, for his alleged statement where he said that Congress will not win more than 40 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

Advertisement

KGF Babu was a Congress ticket aspirant from Chikkapete but was expelled from the party after making detrimental remarks about Congress. The grand old party has now given the ticket to RV Devaraj.

Meanwhile, KGF Babu’s wife Shazia Tarannum has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate from the constituency. She recently declared her assets worth Rs 1,743 crore in the affidavit, thus becoming the richest candidate to be contesting the polls, The Hindu said in its report.

Interestingly, the total value of KGF Babu’s assets, including that of his wife, has decreased by Rs 121 crore compared to what he stated during the 2018 elections.

Advertisement

In May last year, IT raids were carried out by IT officials under suspicions of income tax evasion. Officials also raided Ruksana Palace and an office owned by KGF Babu and checked records, reports said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here