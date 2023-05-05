Kichcha Sudeep Campaigns For BJP In Raichur; Shivarajkumar, Ramya Join Siddaramaiah In Varuna

With only five days to go for the Karnataka Assembly elections, political parties are in the final stage of campaigning across the state. Star campaigners have been travelling across the state. The police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday had to resort to a lathi charge in Raichur to control the crowd during actor Kichcha Sudeep’s roadshow. Hundreds of fans of the actor gathered at Devadurga near the helipad when he arrived for campaigning.

The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge after fans crossed barricades to get a glimpse of Sudeep.

The actor held a two-kilometre roadshow in Devadurga for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Shivana Gowda. Sudeep has been campaigning for BJP candidates for various constituencies since April 18. He also campaigned for Lingasugur candidate Mandappa D Vajjal, followed by Manvi candidate BV Naik.

During the campaign, Sudeep stated that he is campaigning for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa and BV Naik. “BV Naik promised people that he will serve you. My only request to him is that once he wins, don’t forget my friends and fans. If they are not working, tell me, I will make them work," Sudeep assured.

On the other hand, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday was joined by Shivarajkumar for his roadshow in his constituency Varuna in Mysore district. Actress Nishvika Naidu, Geetha Shivarajkumar and actress-politician Ramya also joined the roadshow in support of the veteran Congress leader.

The star-studded campaign took place in Varuna a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for V Somanna, the BJP candidate from the constituency.

During the roadshow, Shivarajkumar stated that he didn’t need to tell the voters about the development work done by Siddaramaiah. “You all know about it. My father (Kannada film legend Rajkumar) had a very good rapport with Siddaramaiah. You have to make him win," he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

