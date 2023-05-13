Constituency No.148 Kolar (Kolara) (ಕೋಲಾರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) district of Karnataka. Kolar is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kolara) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kolar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kolar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 148. Kolar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kolar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.83%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.39%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,605 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,11,545 were male and 1,11,031 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kolar in 2023 is 995 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,22,605 eligible electors, of which 1,12,735 were male, 1,12,417 female and 31 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,250 eligible electors, of which 99,333 were male, 96,887 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,553 eligible electors, of which 91,231 were male, 88,322 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kolar in 2018 was 54. In 2013, there were 93 service voters registered in the constituency and 88 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Srinivasa Gowda of JDS won in this seat defeating Syed Zameer Pasha of JDS by a margin of 44,251 which was 24.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 46.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, R Vathur Prakash of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating K. Srinivasa Gowda of JDS by a margin of 12,591 votes which was 7.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 38.51% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, R Varthur Prakash of IND won this seat beating K.Srinivasagowda of INC by a margin of 21,029 votes which was 16.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 52.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 148. Kolar Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 17 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kolar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kolar are: S B Suresh (BSP); S Sathish (IND); R Varthuru Prakash (BJP); Prakasha (IND); M S Badarinarayana (RPOI); M Ramesha (IND); Kothur G Manjunatha (INC); K R S Indira Reddy A (KRS); K S Areef (IND); Jameel Ahamed N (AAP); G Venkatachalapathi (IND); Devakumar H A (IND); D V Manjunatha (IND); C M R Srinath (JDS); C Thammappa (SP); Byreddy T (IND); Aravind G R (IND); Amjad Pasha (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.4%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.64%, while it was 83.36% in 2013 and 70.69% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.239999999999995% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kolar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kolar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.148. Kolar comprises of the following areas of Kolar district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kolar constituency, which are: Sidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivaspur, Bangarapet, Malur, Hosakote. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kolar:

The geographic coordinates of Kolar is: 13°09’39.6"N 78°03’11.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kolar

List of candidates contesting from Kolar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: S B Suresh

Party: BSP

Profession: Practicing as an Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: S Sathish

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Varthuru Prakash

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: Prakasha

Party: IND

Profession: Day Wage Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M S Badarinarayana

Party: RPOI

Profession: Advocate Profession

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: M Ramesha

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 17.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kothur G Manjunatha

Party: INC

Profession: Ex MLA

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 30.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.8 crore

Self income: Rs 22.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 43.1 lakh

Candidate name: K R S Indira Reddy A

Party: KRS

Profession: Own business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 6.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.1 lakh

Candidate name: K S Areef

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed ( Daily wage)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jameel Ahamed N

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 43 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 35000

Candidate name: G Venkatachalapathi

Party: IND

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Devakumar H A

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 37.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D V Manjunatha

Party: IND

Profession: Day wage Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 53.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C M R Srinath

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture, Business & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 65.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 26.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 38.3 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.5 crore

Candidate name: C Thammappa

Party: SP

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Byreddy T

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 39 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Aravind G R

Party: IND

Profession: Analyst development

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amjad Pasha

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 20.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.