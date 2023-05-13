Constituency No.146 Kolar Gold Field (ಕೆಜಿಎಫ್) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) district of Karnataka. Kolar Gold Field is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kolar Gold Field election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kolar Gold Field and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 146. Kolar Gold Field Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kolar Gold Field Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.39%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,87,241 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,354 were male and 92,856 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kolar Gold Field in 2023 is 984 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,87,241 eligible electors, of which 95,992 were male, 94,645 female and 31 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,615 eligible electors, of which 86,019 were male, 83,591 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,473 eligible electors, of which 83,964 were male, 82,509 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kolar Gold Field in 2018 was 317. In 2013, there were 1,279 service voters registered in the constituency and 1,367 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Roopakala M of INC won in this seat defeating Ashwini Sampangi of JDS by a margin of 40,827 which was 29.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.98% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Ramakka Y of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating M. Backthavachalam of JDS by a margin of 26,022 votes which was 22.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.87% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Y Sampangi of BJP won this seat beating S.Rajendiran of RPI by a margin of 3,320 votes which was 3.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 146. Kolar Gold Field Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kolar Gold Field:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kolar Gold Field are: V Kalavathi (IND); Thangaraj P (CPIM); S Rajendran (RPI); Roopa Kala M (INC); R Gaggana Sukanya (AAP); Kodanda R (BSP); Jothi Bash R (CPI); Dr Joshua M E Rajan (IND); Dr Ramesh Babu V M (JDS); Ashwini Sampangi (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.2%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.23%, while it was 69.32% in 2013 and 62.65% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.969999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kolar Gold Field went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kolar Gold Field constituency:

Assembly constituency No.146. Kolar Gold Field comprises of the following areas of Kolar district of Karnataka:

A total of 2 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kolar Gold Field constituency, which are: Mulbagal, Bangarapet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Kolar Gold Field:

The geographic coordinates of Kolar Gold Field is: 12°58’14.9"N 78°20’18.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kolar Gold Field

List of candidates contesting from Kolar Gold Field Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Kalavathi

Party: IND

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 0

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 0

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thangaraj P

Party: CPIM

Profession: Social Activist / Municipal Councillor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 8.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11600

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Rajendran

Party: RPI

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Roopa Kala M

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 49.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 64.7 lakh

Candidate name: R Gaggana Sukanya

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture & House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 47.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 47.4 lakh

Candidate name: Kodanda R

Party: BSP

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jothi Bash R

Party: CPI

Profession: Advocate Profession

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Joshua M E Rajan

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Ramesh Babu V M

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture ,Auditing and Accounting

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 21.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 20.4 crore

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ashwini Sampangi

Party: BJP

Profession: House Wife and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 55.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 45.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh.