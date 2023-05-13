Constituency No.222 Kollegal (ಕೊಳ್ಳೇಗಾಲ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chamarajnagar (ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Kollegal is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kollegal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kollegal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 222. Kollegal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kollegal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.06%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,122 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,04,055 were male and 1,05,054 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kollegal in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,09,122 eligible electors, of which 1,05,162 were male, 1,06,380 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,585 eligible electors, of which 97,047 were male, 94,534 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,177 eligible electors, of which 92,008 were male, 88,169 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kollegal in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency and 25 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N Mahesh of BSP won in this seat defeating A.R. Krishna Murthy of BSP by a margin of 19,454 which was 11.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 42.51% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S Jayanna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N. Mahesh of BSP by a margin of 10,193 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.36% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, R Dhruvanarayana of INC won this seat beating S.Mahendar of BJP by a margin of 11,798 votes which was 9.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 222. Kollegal Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kollegal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kollegal are: Vinod S (BBPA); V Vinay Kumar (UPP); Rajesh M (IND); Ningaraju S (KJP); Ningaraj G (KPPRP); N Ravikumar (KRS); N Mahesh (BJP); Kemparaju B (AAP); Kandalli Mahesh (IND); K Raju (IND); B Rachaiah, Kinakahalli (IND); B Puttaswamy (JDS); A R Krishnamurthy (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.26%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.88%, while it was 76.47% in 2013 and 72.37% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.61999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kollegal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kollegal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.222. Kollegal comprises of the following areas of Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kollegal constituency, which are: Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Chamarajanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kollegal:

The geographic coordinates of Kollegal is: 12°03’25.6"N 77°03’02.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kollegal

List of candidates contesting from Kollegal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vinod S

Party: BBPA

Profession: Tower Technician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 60000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: V Vinay Kumar

Party: UPP

Profession: Program organizing & self work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh M

Party: IND

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ningaraju S

Party: KJP

Profession: Self business & Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ningaraj G

Party: KPPRP

Profession: Self Employment & Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 37.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Ravikumar

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 56000

Immovable assets:Rs 3 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Mahesh

Party: BJP

Profession: District Officer Retired Backward Classes and Department of Minorities & Social Worker and MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 40.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kemparaju B

Party: AAP

Profession: Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 13 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kandalli Mahesh

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Raju

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 61500

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 61500

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B Rachaiah, Kinakahalli

Party: IND

Profession: Social work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 68.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 68.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: B Puttaswamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Retired Police Inspector

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 49.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 81.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Candidate name: A R Krishnamurthy

Party: INC

Profession: Ex-Chairman of Ambedkar development co-op and owner of petrol station

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 15.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.1 lakh.