Constituency No.64 Koppal (Koppala) (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Koppal (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) district of Karnataka. Koppal is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Koppala) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Koppal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Koppal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 64. Koppal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Koppal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.36% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,495 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,19,228 were male and 1,19,252 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Koppal in 2023 is 1000 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,38,495 eligible electors, of which 1,20,401 were male, 1,20,616 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,255 eligible electors, of which 1,03,957 were male, 1,01,298 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,82,348 eligible electors, of which 91,313 were male, 91,035 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Koppal in 2018 was 67. In 2013, there were 54 service voters registered in the constituency and 51 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal of INC won in this seat defeating Amaresh Sanganna Karadi of BJP by a margin of 26,351 which was 14.58% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.64% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP by a margin of 26,788 votes which was 17.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.54% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of JDS won this seat beating K.Basavaraj Bheemappa Hitnal of INC by a margin of 10,345 votes which was 8.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 40.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 64. Koppal Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Koppal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Koppal are: Shashidhar K M (IND); Pramod M P (IND); Mariswami R Kanakagiri (RPOII); Mallikarjun Hadapada (IND); M K Saheb Nageshanahalli (AAP); Koluru Devendragouda (IND); Karadi Manjula (BJP); K S Mailarappa (BSP); K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal (INC); Gaveesh Sasimath (IND); C V Chandrashekar (JDS); Adavi Hanumappa Godachalli (KRS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.13%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.05%, while it was 74.38% in 2013 and 65.4% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.0799999999999983% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Koppal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Koppal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.64. Koppal comprises of the following areas of Koppal district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Koppal constituency, which are: Shirahatti, Ron, Yelburga, Gangawati, Vijayanagara, Hagaribommanahalli, Hadagalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Koppal:

The geographic coordinates of Koppal is: 15°17’28.3"N 76°07’39.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Koppal

List of candidates contesting from Koppal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shashidhar K M

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 22.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pramod M P

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mariswami R Kanakagiri

Party: RPOII

Profession: Social service / Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Hadapada

Party: IND

Profession: Barber

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M K Saheb Nageshanahalli

Party: AAP

Profession: Student LLB 1st year

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 36.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Koluru Devendragouda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 41600

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41600

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karadi Manjula

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 6.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6.6 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.8 crore

Self income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 20.8 lakh

Candidate name: K S Mailarappa

Party: BSP

Profession: Advocate / Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 28.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 21 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 14.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.5 crore

Self income: Rs 57.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 58.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gaveesh Sasimath

Party: IND

Profession: Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 69.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 34.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 38.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: C V Chandrashekar

Party: JDS

Profession: Business, Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 16.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.8 crore

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 14 lakh

Candidate name: Adavi Hanumappa Godachalli

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 15.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.