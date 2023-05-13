Constituency No.134 Koratagere (ಕೊರಟಗೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Koratagere is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Koratagere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Koratagere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 134. Koratagere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Koratagere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,725 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,351 were male and 99,353 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Koratagere in 2023 is 990 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,725 eligible electors, of which 1,01,488 were male, 1,00,788 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,932 eligible electors, of which 92,844 were male, 89,070 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,65,019 eligible electors, of which 84,699 were male, 80,320 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Koratagere in 2018 was 62. In 2013, there were 64 service voters registered in the constituency and 62 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr G Parameshwara of INC won in this seat defeating P.R. Sudhakar Lal of INC by a margin of 7,619 which was 4.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.64% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Sudhakara Lal P R of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr. G.Parameshwara of INC by a margin of 18,155 votes which was 11.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.44% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dr G Parameshwara of INC won this seat beating Chandraiah of JDS by a margin of 11,557 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 134. Koratagere Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Koratagere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Koratagere are: Vijayalakshmi B N (IND); V Shanthakumar (IND); S G Manjunatha (BSP); Ravikumar K C (KRS); P R Sudhakar Lal (JDS); Nagendra T N (UPP); Muniyappa K M (IND); Hanumantharayappa (IND); Hanumaiah N (WPOI); Dr G Parameshwara (INC); D Hanumantharayappa (AAP); B H Anil Kumar (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.78%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.73%, while it was 83.78% in 2013 and 77.28% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.950000000000003% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Koratagere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Koratagere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.134. Koratagere comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Koratagere constituency, which are: Sira, Madhugiri, Gauribidanur, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Tumkur Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Koratagere:

The geographic coordinates of Koratagere is: 13°30’37.4"N 77°12’00.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Koratagere

List of candidates contesting from Koratagere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijayalakshmi B N

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: V Shanthakumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 91000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 91000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S G Manjunatha

Party: BSP

Profession: Driver and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 19.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravikumar K C

Party: KRS

Profession: Laison Coordinator Bharath vasi properties,yelhanka

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P R Sudhakar Lal

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7 crore

Self income: Rs 7.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 25.2 lakh

Candidate name: Nagendra T N

Party: UPP

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 78000

Liabilities: Rs 30000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 78000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muniyappa K M

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 37 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.1 crore

Self income: Rs 22.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.2 lakh

Candidate name: Hanumantharayappa

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 65.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 31.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hanumaiah N

Party: WPOI

Profession: Advocate Profession

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 68000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 68000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr G Parameshwara

Party: INC

Profession: LIC Agent, Agricultural Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 21.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 11.6 crore

Self income: Rs 25.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: D Hanumantharayappa

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 70 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 81.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B H Anil Kumar

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 32.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.9 crore

Self income: Rs 45.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 93.6 lakh.