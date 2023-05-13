Constituency No.151 KR Pura (Krishnarajapura, Krishnarajapuram, KR Puram) (ಕೆ ಆರ್ ಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. KR Pura is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Krishnarajapura, Krishnarajapuram, KR Puram) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest KR Pura election result and you can click here for compact election results of KR Pura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 151. KR Pura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

KR Pura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.71% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.3%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,38,156 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,30,059 were male and 2,07,983 female and 114 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in KR Pura in 2023 is 904 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,38,156 eligible electors, of which 2,44,161 were male, 2,21,194 female and 153 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,39,866 eligible electors, of which 1,78,857 were male, 1,60,927 female and 82 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,14,832 eligible electors, of which 1,66,439 were male, 1,48,393 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in KR Pura in 2018 was 74. In 2013, there were 144 service voters registered in the constituency and 80 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B A Basavaraja of INC won in this seat defeating N.S.Nandiesha Reddy of BJP by a margin of 32,729 which was 12.89% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 53.31% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B A Basavaraja of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N.S.Nandiesha Reddy of BJP by a margin of 24,001 votes which was 11.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.1% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, N S Nandiesha Reddy of BJP won this seat beating A.Krishnappa of INC by a margin of 8,792 votes which was 6.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.73% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 151. KR Pura Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 26 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in KR Pura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from KR Pura are: Shiva C (IND); P P Appanna (CPIMLL); N Srinivas (JMBP); Madesha N (UPP); M P Jaganatha Rao (JSP); Jayalakshmi M (IND); Dr J S Keshava Kumar (AAP); D K Mohan (INC); C Venkatachalapathi (JDS); B A Basavaraja (BJP); Arogyaswamy (KRS); M Nanjegowda (CPIM)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.34%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 54.58%, while it was 58.91% in 2013 and 43.06% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.76000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

KR Pura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of KR Pura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.151. KR Pura comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border KR Pura constituency, which are: Byatarayanapura, Mahadevapura, CV Raman Nagar, Sarvagnanagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of KR Pura:

The geographic coordinates of KR Pura is: 13°01’30.4"N 77°40’38.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from KR Pura

List of candidates contesting from KR Pura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shiva C

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 92000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: P P Appanna

Party: CPIMLL

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Srinivas

Party: JMBP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 50 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Madesha N

Party: UPP

Profession: Private Company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M P Jaganatha Rao

Party: JSP

Profession: Real Estate Bussiness

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayalakshmi M

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate High Court of Karnataka , Bengaluru

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 58.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 38.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr J S Keshava Kumar

Party: AAP

Profession: Dental Surgeon

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: D K Mohan

Party: INC

Profession: Educationist and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 137.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 121.7 crore

Self income: Rs 93.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: C Venkatachalapathi

Party: JDS

Profession: Real Estate Agent

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 6.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 70.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 crore

Self income: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 14 lakh

Candidate name: B A Basavaraja

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 122.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 36.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 85.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Arogyaswamy

Party: KRS

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: M Nanjegowda

Party: CPIM

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 50

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .