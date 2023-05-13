Krishnarajapete Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: HT Manju of JDS Wins By Big Margin

HT Manju of Janata Dal (Secular) has won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from Krishnarajapete constituency. HT Manju defeated Congress’ BL Devaraja by a huge margin.

Constituency No.192 Krishnarajapete (Krishnarajpete, KR Pete) (ಕೆ ಆರ್ ಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Krishnarajapete is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Krishnarajpete, KR Pete) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Krishnarajapete election result and you can click here for compact election results of Krishnarajapete and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 192. Krishnarajapete Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Krishnarajapete Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.09%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,774 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,706 were male and 1,00,057 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Krishnarajapete in 2023 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,02,774 eligible electors, of which 1,04,564 were male, 1,00,990 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,137 eligible electors, of which 96,715 were male, 92,422 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,74,250 eligible electors, of which 88,767 were male, 85,483 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Krishnarajapete in 2018 was 68. In 2013, there were 41 service voters registered in the constituency and 24 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Narayanagowda of JDS won in this seat defeating K B Chandrashekar of INC by a margin of 17,119 which was 9.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 50.58% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Narayanagowda of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating K B Chandrashekar of INC by a margin of 9,243 votes which was 6.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 37% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, K B Chandrashekar of INC won this seat beating Krishna of JDS by a margin of 3,056 votes which was 2.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 192. Krishnarajapete Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Krishnarajapete:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Krishnarajapete are: Vijayaramu H J (UPP); Shivanna (AAP); Pradeepa B D (BSP); Narayanagowda (BJP); Kishora A C (KRS); H T Manju (JDS); Chandan Gowda K (IND); B L Devaraja (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.67%, while it was 81.57% in 2013 and 78.05% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.170000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Krishnarajapete went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Krishnarajapete constituency:

Assembly constituency No.192. Krishnarajapete comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Krishnarajapete constituency, which are: Holenarasipur, Shravanabelagola, Nagamangala, Melukote, Krishnarajanagara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Krishnarajapete:

The geographic coordinates of Krishnarajapete is: 12°39’32.0"N 76°28’21.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Krishnarajapete

List of candidates contesting from Krishnarajapete Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijayaramu H JParty: UPPProfession: Taxi DriverNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 38Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 9.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: ShivannaParty: AAPProfession: Retired Employee and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 66Total assets: Rs 81.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 14.2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 75 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pradeepa B DParty: BSPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 39Total assets: Rs 41.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 4.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 41.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 5.8 lakh

Candidate name: NarayanagowdaParty: BJPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: OthersAge: 60Total assets: Rs 15.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 56.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 5.3 croreSelf income: Rs 57.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 79.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kishora A CParty: KRSProfession: Agriculture & Social ServicesNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 12th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 14.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H T ManjuParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture, Petrol Bunk Business, Jelli, Soil Business, Bar and Restaurant, Education TrustNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: GraduateAge: 49Total assets: Rs 70.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 4.8 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 26.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 44.1 croreSelf income: Rs 18.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 40.1 lakh

Candidate name: Chandan Gowda KParty: INDProfession: Social Service and YoutuberNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 28Total assets: Rs 51 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 49.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.2 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: B L DevarajaParty: INCProfession: Lawyer, Agriculture and Social WorkerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 72Total assets: Rs 3.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 15.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 72.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.4 croreSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.