Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » K'taka: BJP Names 212 Candidates So Far, No Call on Jagadish Shettar, His Traditional Seat Yet

K'taka: BJP Names 212 Candidates So Far, No Call on Jagadish Shettar, His Traditional Seat Yet

The BJP has so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House. The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Jagadish Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.(File Photo/News18)
Jagadish Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.(File Photo/News18)

With the filing of nominations for the Karnataka assembly polls beginning from Thursday, the BJP has so far named 212 candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member House.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has not named its candidate for the seat yet.

Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

Advertisement

The BJP, which had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats, aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 13, 2023, 08:14 IST
last updated: April 13, 2023, 08:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures