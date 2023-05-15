K’taka CM Suspense: Siddaramaiah in Delhi, DKS Cancels Visit, Says ‘Courage Becomes Majority’

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will not be travelling to Delhi where he was supposed to meet the party high command and other leaders over the government formation in the state.

Shivakumar cited a “stomach infection" as the reason to cancel the visit to the national capital. His colleague and CM aspirant Siddaramaiah reached Delhi in the afternoon.

“I have a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today. There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don’t have any MLAs. I have left the decision to the party high command," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, the KPCC President made a strong pitch for the chief minister’s post, making it difficult for the party’s high command which is already in a tough spot to choose between him and Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar called himself a “single man" and said he believe that a single man with courage becomes a majority.

“I’m a single man, I believe in one thing that a single man with courage becomes a majority…When all our MLAs left the party (2019 JD(S)-Congress coalition government), I didn’t lose my heart," he said.

Shivakumar reiterated that the party’s high command will decide the CM.

“Under my leadership, we have 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party’s high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka and I did it," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress observers for Karnataka including Sushil Shinde and Jitender Singh met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. They are likely to submit a report on the CLP meeting held in Bengaluru to Kharge.

The CLP meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday night passed a one-line resolution authorising Kharge to decide the chief minister.

While Siddaramaiah is a leader with mass appeal, is popular among all sections and has the experience of running a government of a full five-year term from 2013-18, Shivakumar has strong organisational capabilities, is considered resourceful and Congress’ troubleshooter during tough times and has the backing of the dominant Vokkaliga community, its influential seers and leaders.