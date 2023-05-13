Constituency No.5 Kudachi (Kudchi) (ಕುಡಚಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Kudachi is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kudchi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kudachi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kudachi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 5. Kudachi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kudachi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.45%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,708 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,118 were male and 85,568 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kudachi in 2023 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,708 eligible electors, of which 93,027 were male, 87,460 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,946 eligible electors, of which 77,788 were male, 70,153 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,36,073 eligible electors, of which 69,856 were male, 66,217 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kudachi in 2018 was 276. In 2013, there were 161 service voters registered in the constituency and 109 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, P Rajeev of BJP won in this seat defeating Amit Shama Ghatage of INC by a margin of 15,008 which was 10.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.6% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, P Rajeev of BSRCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ghatage Shama Bhima of INC by a margin of 46,234 votes which was 40.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSRCP had a vote share of 61.59% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Ghatage Shama Bhima of INC won this seat beating Mahendra K Tammannavar of BJP by a margin of 766 votes which was 0.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.69% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5. Kudachi Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kudachi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kudachi are: Yallappa Yamanappa Shinge (IND); Shreeshail H Bhajantri (KRJPP); P Rajeev (BJP); Mahendra Kallappa Tammannavar (INC); Kadrolli Chandrakanta (BSP); C M Krishna (DRAPP); Anand V Malagi (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.08%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.7%, while it was 78% in 2013 and 68.36% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.38% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kudachi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kudachi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Kudachi comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kudachi constituency, which are: Raybag, Kagwad, Athani, Terdal, Arabhavi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kudachi:

The geographic coordinates of Kudachi is: 16°29’44.5"N 74°55’03.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kudachi

List of candidates contesting from Kudachi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yallappa Yamanappa Shinge

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 21.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Candidate name: Shreeshail H Bhajantri

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 72.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: P Rajeev

Party: BJP

Profession: MLA Kudachi Assembly Constituency

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 25.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 60.6 lakh

Candidate name: Mahendra Kallappa Tammannavar

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 7.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6 crore

Self income: Rs 16.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kadrolli Chandrakanta

Party: BSP

Profession: Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 60.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C M Krishna

Party: DRAPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand V Malagi

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 30.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 13.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.9 lakh.