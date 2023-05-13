Constituency No.119 Kundapura (Kundapur) (ಕುಂದಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Udupi (ಉಡುಪಿ) district of Karnataka. Kundapura is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kundapur) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kundapura election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kundapura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 119. Kundapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kundapura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.85%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.24%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,109 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,699 were male and 1,02,410 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kundapura in 2023 is 1081 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,97,109 eligible electors, of which 95,968 were male, 1,03,649 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,949 eligible electors, of which 86,272 were male, 95,671 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,58,643 eligible electors, of which 74,199 were male, 84,444 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kundapura in 2018 was 42. In 2013, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency and 55 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Halady Srinivas Shetty of BJP won in this seat defeating Rakesh Malli of INC by a margin of 56,405 which was 35.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 65.2% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Halady Srinivasa Shetty of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Mallyadi Shivarama Shetty of INC by a margin of 40,611 votes which was 29.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 57.97% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Haladi Srinivas Shetty of BJP won this seat beating K. Jayaprakash Hegde of INC by a margin of 25,083 votes which was 20.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 119. Kundapura Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kundapura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kundapura are: Ramesh (JDS); Dinesh Hegde Molahalli (INC); Chandrashekar G (IND); Arun Deepak Mendonca (UPP); A Kiran Kumar Kodgi (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.94%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.55%, while it was 76.42% in 2013 and 78.62% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.609999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kundapura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kundapura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.119. Kundapura comprises of the following areas of Udupi district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kundapura constituency, which are: Byndoor, Tirthahalli, Karkal, Udupi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kundapura:

The geographic coordinates of Kundapura is: 13°32’35.5"N 74°46’31.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kundapura

List of candidates contesting from Kundapura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ramesh

Party: JDS

Profession: Civil Contract, Fishing Boat Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 57.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 57.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dinesh Hegde Molahalli

Party: INC

Profession: Civil Contractor & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 12.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 1.5 crore

Candidate name: Chandrashekar G

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arun Deepak Mendonca

Party: UPP

Profession: Printing Engineer + Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 56.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 46.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Candidate name: A Kiran Kumar Kodgi

Party: BJP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 20 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.9 crore

Self income: Rs 4 crore

Total income: Rs 2.6 crore.