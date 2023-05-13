Constituency No.70 Kundgol (Kundagola) (ಕುಂದಗೋಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) district of Karnataka. Kundgol is part of Dharwad (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Kundagola) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kundgol election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kundgol and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 70. Kundgol Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kundgol Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.64% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,730 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,628 were male and 89,102 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kundgol in 2023 is 932 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,84,730 eligible electors, of which 96,923 were male, 90,590 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,831 eligible electors, of which 87,914 were male, 80,917 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,099 eligible electors, of which 80,474 were male, 74,625 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kundgol in 2018 was 0. In 2013, there were 88 service voters registered in the constituency and 78 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli of INC won in this seat defeating Chikkanagoudra Siddanagoud Ishwaragod of KJP by a margin of 634 which was 0.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.97% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Channabasappa Satyappa Shivalli of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chikkangoudra Siddangouda Ishwargoud of KJP by a margin of 21,072 votes which was 16.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.68% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Chikkangoudra Siddangouda Ishwaragouda of BJP won this seat beating Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli of INC by a margin of 6,376 votes which was 5.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.03% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 70. Kundgol Assembly segment of the 11. Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. Pralhad Joshi of BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat defeating Vinay Kulkarni of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dharwad Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DharwadLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kundgol:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kundgol are: Yellappa Hanamappa Dabagondi (KRJPP); Virupakshagouda Naganagouda Fakkiragoudra (IND); Suresh Kurabagatti (KRS); Shivanagouda Basanagouda Kuratti (IND); Niranjanayya Rudrayya Manakattimath (AAP); Mallikarjun Kallappa Totager (IND); Mahammadahaniph Rajesab Karadi (IND); M R Patil (BJP); Kutbuddin Imamasab Belagali (IND); Kusumavathi Channabasappa Shivalli (INC); Hazratali Shaikh Jodamani (JDS); Gangadhar Shivaraddi Khandegoudru (IND); Chikkanagoudra Siddanagouda Iswaragouda (IND); Chandapeer Hajaresab Bankapur (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.82%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.74%, while it was 77.08% in 2013 and 71.55% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.08% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kundgol went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kundgol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.70. Kundgol comprises of the following areas of Dharwad district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kundgol constituency, which are: Hubli-Dharwad West, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Navalgund, Shirahatti, Haveri, Shiggaon, Kalghatgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kundgol:

The geographic coordinates of Kundgol is: 15°12’22.0"N 75°14’08.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kundgol

List of candidates contesting from Kundgol Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yellappa Hanamappa Dabagondi

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 37.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 67.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.3 lakh

Candidate name: Virupakshagouda Naganagouda Fakkiragoudra

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresh Kurabagatti

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 50.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivanagouda Basanagouda Kuratti

Party: IND

Profession: Student parmasis

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 16.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 65000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Niranjanayya Rudrayya Manakattimath

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Electrical shop Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 51.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Mallikarjun Kallappa Totager

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 39.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 19.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mahammadahaniph Rajesab Karadi

Party: IND

Profession: BYAND CULTER

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 30.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M R Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Shetaki

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 49.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

Candidate name: Kutbuddin Imamasab Belagali

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 50.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 42 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kusumavathi Channabasappa Shivalli

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 96 lakh

Self income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.4 lakh

Candidate name: Hazratali Shaikh Jodamani

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 37.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 33.2 crore

Self income: Rs 66.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 79.1 lakh

Candidate name: Gangadhar Shivaraddi Khandegoudru

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chikkanagoudra Siddanagouda Iswaragouda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Karnataka Govt Ex-MLA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 5.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4 crore

Self income: Rs 14.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.3 lakh

Candidate name: Chandapeer Hajaresab Bankapur

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and marketing

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 12.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.