Constituency No.60 Kushtagi (ಕುಷ್ಟಗಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Koppal (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) district of Karnataka. Kushtagi is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kushtagi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Kushtagi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 60. Kushtagi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Kushtagi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,23,803 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,13,270 were male and 1,10,523 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kushtagi in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,23,803 eligible electors, of which 1,13,607 were male, 1,11,210 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,774 eligible electors, of which 98,275 were male, 95,499 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,69,160 eligible electors, of which 85,172 were male, 83,988 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kushtagi in 2018 was 138. In 2013, there were 98 service voters registered in the constituency and 89 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur of INC won in this seat defeating Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil of INC by a margin of 18,031 which was 10.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.73% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur of INC by a margin of 3,037 votes which was 2.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.83% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Amaregouda Linganagouda Bayyapur of INC won this seat beating K Sharanappa Vakeelaru Kushtagi of JDS by a margin of 1,770 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 32.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 60. Kushtagi Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Kushtagi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Kushtagi are: Yallanagouda (IND); Siddappa Kalakeri (UPP); Shivaputrappa Menedal (BSP); Shivakumar Chilkaragi (IND); Sharanappa Siddappa Kumbar (JDS); Shantaraja Parshwanath Gogi Jain (NAVCP); Ramanagouda M Malipatil (IND); Parasappa Bheemappa Gajjari (RCMP); Kanakappa Malagavi (AAP); Kalappa Yachcharappa Badiger (IND); Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil (BJP); C Suresh Balakundi (KRS); C M Hiremath (KRJPP); Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur (INC); B Vazeerali Gonal (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.22%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 73.87%, while it was 71.81% in 2013 and 60.94% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.34999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kushtagi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Kushtagi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.60. Kushtagi comprises of the following areas of Koppal district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Kushtagi constituency, which are: Badami, Hungund, Lingsugur, Maski, Kanakagiri, Yelburga, Ron. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Kushtagi:

The geographic coordinates of Kushtagi is: 15°49’27.5"N 76°10’16.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kushtagi

List of candidates contesting from Kushtagi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yallanagouda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddappa Kalakeri

Party: UPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 22.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaputrappa Menedal

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.9 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivakumar Chilkaragi

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 38056

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38056

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sharanappa Siddappa Kumbar

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 54.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 38 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Shantaraja Parshwanath Gogi Jain

Party: NAVCP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 126.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 26.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 124.5 crore

Self income: Rs 50000

Total income: Rs 50000

Candidate name: Ramanagouda M Malipatil

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 65.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 55 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parasappa Bheemappa Gajjari

Party: RCMP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets:Rs 4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kanakappa Malagavi

Party: AAP

Profession: AGRICULTURE

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 88.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 81 lakh

Self income: Rs 41 lakh

Total income: Rs 41 lakh

Candidate name: Kalappa Yachcharappa Badiger

Party: IND

Profession: Carpenter & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 25.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Doddanagouda Hanamagouda Patil

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture,

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.4 lakh

Candidate name: C Suresh Balakundi

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.7 crore

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: C M Hiremath

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 56.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 2.4 crore

Candidate name: Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: B Vazeerali Gonal

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 45

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .