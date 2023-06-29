Ladli Behna Scheme Money to be Hiked from Rs 1,000 Per Month to Rs 3,000 Per Month in Phased Manner: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the Rs 1,000 per month that is being given to women beneficiaries as part of the state government's Ladli Behna scheme will be hiked three times in a phased manner. The announcement about the scheme, which covers close to 1.25 crore women, comes ahead of the year-end Assembly polls in the state.

"The annual amount of Rs 12,000 (under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Scheme) will be hiked to Rs 36,000 per year in a phased manner," he said at the function here, during which he also sang some lines from the hit song 'Phoolon ka taaron ka' from yesteryear blockbuster 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' extolling the love between brothers and sisters. The scheme will make them self-reliant and women will not have to depend on their husbands (for finance) to go to their maternal homes, the CM said.

Incidentally, women comprise 2,60,23,733 of the 5,39,87,876 voters in the state. During his address, Chouhan also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was taking the country to new heights of development.