Laxman Savadi quit the BJP for the Congress days after he was denied a ticket to contest from Athani, a high-profile seat in Belgavi district. Savadi, an incumbent MLC, has been three-time MLA from Athani. The BJP accommodated him as an MLC after he was asked to step aside for Kumatihalli in the 2019 bypolls. Savadi had lost the 2018 elections to Mahesh Kumathalli who was then in the Congress, but later defected to the BJP along with Ramesh Jarkiholi and 14 others. The BJP gave the ticket to Kumatihalli this time and an upset Savadi has vowed to defeat his former party in the seat.

Laxman Sangappa Savadi is a INC candidate from Athani constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculture and Social Service. Laxman Sangappa Savadi’s educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 64 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 37.2 crore which includes Rs 7.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs 29.9 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 85.9 lakh of which Rs 81 lakh is self income. Laxman Sangappa Savadi’s has total liabilities of Rs 2 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Athani are: Mahesh Iranagouda Kumathalli (BJP), Laxman Sangappa Savadi (INC), Shashikant Padasalagi (JDS), Sampathkumar Shetti (AAP), Basavaraj Bhimappa Bisanakoppa (KRJPP), Bharatesh Bhujabali Kudari (UPP), Sagar Kumbar (KRS), Sanjeev Harishchandra Kamble (AMKP), Jyotiba Bavusab Jadhav (IND), Paigambar Gudusab Kottalagi (IND), Ravi Shivappa Padasalagi (IND), Davari Raju Parashuram (IND), Rajesh Babu Shinge (IND)

