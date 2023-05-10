Trends :MI vs GTImran KhanKarnataka ElectionEntertainment NewsElon Musk
Home » Elections » Let's Build '40% Commission-free', Progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi to Voters

Let's Build '40% Commission-free', Progressive Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi to Voters

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Gandhi also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees (Image: PTI)
Rahul Gandhi also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees (Image: PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a “40-per cent-commission-free" state.

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, “Karnataka’s vote… for 5 guarantees, for women’s rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers." “Let’s build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag ‘Congress Winning150′.

Advertisement

He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress’ five guarantees.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 10, 2023, 09:48 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 09:48 IST
Read More