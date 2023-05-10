Bypolls Updates: AAP MLA Arrested for Violating Model Code of Conduct in Jalandhar; Over 55.20% Voting in Jharsuguda

A voter turnout of nearly 41 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in the by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat which is witnessing a four-cornered electoral battle.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The AAP, which is the ruling party in the state, the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are vying to outdo each other in the Dalit stronghold.