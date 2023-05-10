Bypolls Updates: AAP MLA Arrested for Violating Model Code of Conduct in Jalandhar; Over 55.20% Voting in Jharsuguda

Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 20:19 IST
New Delhi, India
Bypolls LIVE Updates: The bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, and four Assembly seats in UP, Odisha and Meghalaya took place on Wednesday. Polling was held in Punjab’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha Seat, the Assembly seats of Swar and Chhanbey in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda in Odisha, and Sohiong in Meghalaya. The polling process for the four Assembly seats began at 7 am today, while the voting in Jalandhar started at 8 am. Read More
A voter turnout of nearly 41 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in the by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat which is witnessing a four-cornered electoral battle.
The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary due to a cardiac arrest during his party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in January. The AAP, which is the ruling party in the state, the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal are vying to outdo each other in the Dalit stronghold.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Baba Bakala in Amritsar Dalbir Singh Tong was arrested in Jalandhar on Wednesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and later released on bail, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said.
According to the model code of conduct, no person from outside the polling constituency can remain in the area after the campaign period is over without the permission of the Election Commission or a valid reason.
Amidst allegations by the Samajwadi Party that police were preventing voters from casting votes in some booths, the Suar seat recorded over 33 per cent polling while Chhanbey recorded 32.64 per cent till 3 pm for the assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.
Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
“People are coming out in large numbers to vote. I am happy to see the enthusiasm of the people. I, along with my mother and brother, also voted. People will cast a good percentage of votes. I hope I win by a good margin," news agency ANI quoted Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Dipali Das as saying.
According to the latest report, the voter turnout was recorded at 27.30% in the by-election to the Swar Assembly constituency, and 27.40% in the Chhanbey seat in Uttar Pradesh till 1 pm.
As per the latest data, the voter turnout was recorded at 30.93% in the by-election to Punjab’s Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency till 1 pm. The polling will take place till 6 pm.
As per the latest data, 41.26% voter turnout was recorded in the voting for the by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly seat in Odisha till 1 pm, according to a TOI report. The polling will take place till 6 pm.
While the voting for by-election to the Chhanbey and Swar Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh is underway, CM Yogi Adityanath urged people to vote and form a triple-engine government. “For the basic facilities and security of the people in the municipal bodies also, it is necessary that you vote and form a triple engine government," tweeted the UP CM.
The voter turnout in the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district was recorded at 43% by 11 am on Wednesday, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said. He added that the polling process has been largely peaceful. “There is enthusiasm among electors and voting is picking up. Reports are coming in that there are long queues in front of several polling stations. No law and order issue has been reported so far. Some issues regarding EVMs were reported in some polling stations and those were fixed. The voting is underway in a free and fair manner," Kharkongor told PTI.
As per the latest data, the voter turnout was recorded at 18.4% in UP’s Swar Assembly constituency, while the Chhanbey seat saw 19.16% between 7- 11 am. The polling booths in Odisha’s Jharsuguda saw more than 20% voter turnout till 11 am.
As per the latest data, polling booths in Punjab’s Jalandhar saw more than 17% voter turnout till 11 am.
As voting is underway for the by-lection to Chhanbey and Swar Assembly constituencies in UP, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed confidence that the BJP will win both seats with the support of ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), according to a TOI report.
The Samajwadi Party claimed BJP’s goons are pressurizing voters to vote for ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate outside a polling booth in Mirzapur’s Chhanbey Assembly.
“Slow voting is taking place at booth number 289,291 of Chhanbey Assembly of Mirzapur. BJP goons Pankaj Singh and Bablu Singh are pressurizing voters to vote for the Apna Dal candidate. Voters are being harassed in the name of checking. Take note Election Commission. Ensure fair polling," tweeted Samajwadi Party.
As voting is underway for the by-lection to two Assembly seats in UP, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday claimed that voters were being forcibly returned from polling booths in Rampur’s Swar. The party further demanded the Election Commission (EC) to ensure a fair polling process. “In Rampur’s Swar Vidhansabha, Khempur, Rasulpur, Faridpur, and Samodia, the police are preventing voters from casting their votes. Voters are being forcibly returned from polling booths. Take note Election Commission. Ensure fair polling," tweeted Samajwadi Party.
People queued up to cast their votes in the by-election to the Swar Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh. The by-election to the Swar Assembly has assumed significance owing to a direct contest between the ruling coalition and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). While Samajwadi Party is looking to defend its last stronghold in Rampur, the ruling BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is going all in to assert dominance after the saffron party won the Rampur assembly constituency as well as the Rampur parliamentary constituency both of which were SP leader Azam Khan’s citadel.
As per the latest data, polling booths in Uttar Pradesh’s Chhanbey saw more than 10% voter turnout since the voting began three hours ago at 7 am. For the Swar seat, the voter percentage was recorded at 7.93% while Odisha’s Jharsuguda saw over 9% voter turnout.
As per the latest data, polling booths in Punjab’s Jalandhar saw more than 5% voter turn out since the voting began two hours ago at 8 am.
People turned up in large numbers to cast votes in the by-elections to Uttar Pradesh’s Chhanbey Assembly seat.
BJP Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill cast his vote for Jalandhar By-Election. The high-stakes Jalandhar seat will witness an intense battle between Congress’ Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary, ex-MLA Sushil Rinku, who quit the Congress and joined AAP, and Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to join the BJP. SAD-BSP alliance has fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi for the seat.
Former Punjab minister Pargat Singh cast his vote for the by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha Seat today and expressed confidence that Congress will win. “We will win. Aam Aadmi Party has not done any work in Jalandhar," Singh said.
Prominent candidates for the by-election to the Sohiong Assembly seat in Meghalaya include Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.
Voting for the by-elections to the Sohiong Assembly seat in Meghalaya is underway across 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. The polling will take place till 4 pm.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said 300 polling officials are deployed across 63 polling stations. Of the 34,000 total voters in the assembly, more than 16,000 are men, according to a PTI report. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.
For the first time, webcasting is being done in all 253 booths set up for the bypolls in Odisha’s Jharsuguda. 144 polling booths have been designated as sensitive requiring CAPF deployment. Additionally, there are 26 pink booths.
1,012 polling personnel have been deployed across all booths, with 96 in reserve. The 2,21,070 voters in the constituency include 1,10,320 men, 1,10,687 women, and 63 third-gender individuals.
A total of 1,972 polling stations have been set up in the constituency for the bypolls, of which, 497 have been identified as critical, officials said. Additionally, a dedicated women-only polling station has been set up in all nine assembly constituencies in Jalandhar, according to a PTI report.
Of the total 16,21,800 eligible voters in the Jalandhar LS constituency, 8,44,904 are males, 7,76,855 are females, and 41 are transgenders.
Voting for the by-election to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab began at 8 am today amidst tight security measures, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. The polling process will continue till 6 pm. A total of 19 candidates, including four women are fighting for the Jalandhar LS seat.
The Election Commission (EC) has set up a total of 774 polling booths across 492 polling centres in Uttar Pradesh’s Swar and Chhanbey Assembly seats. There are 6.62 lakh (3.51 lakh male, 3.11 lakh female and 82 third gender) eligible voters in both constituencies collectively, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
The by-election to the Swar Assembly has assumed significance owing to a direct contest between the ruling coalition and the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP). While Samajwadi Party is looking to defend its last stronghold in Rampur, the ruling BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is going all in to assert dominance after the saffron party won the Rampur assembly constituency as well as the Rampur parliamentary constituency both of which were SP leader Azam Khan’s citadel.
The Swar seat was previously represented by Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan. SP has named Anuradha Chauhan as its candidate for the Swar seat while Shafeek Ahmed Ansari will contest on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal). Apna Dal (Anupriya) has also fielded Muslim candidate Shafiq Ahmad for the Swar seat. A total of six candidates are in the fray.
Voting for the by-election to the Swar and Chhanbey Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am today. The polling process will take place till 6 pm. The Election Commission has set up a total of 774 polling booths at 492 polling centres in the two constituencies. There are 6.62 lakh (3.51 lakh male, 3.11 lakh female and 82 third gender) eligible voters in both constituencies collectively, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.
Voting for the by-election to the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya began at 7 am today amid tight security measures, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. Voting will take place till 4 pm across 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F R Kharkongor said 300 polling officials are deployed across 63 polling stations. Of the 34,000 total voters in the assembly, more than 16,000 are men. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant in January 2023 after the sitting Congress MP, Santoskh Singh Choudhary, 76, died of cardiac arrest while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the party. Jalandhar is set to witness a high-stakes four-cornered battle between AAP, Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Congress’ Karamjit Kaur, the wife of Santokh Chaudhary, ex-MLA Sushil Rinku, who quit the Congress and joined AAP, and Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join BJP are the main players in the fray for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls.
The Swar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13, 2023, after a Moradabad court sentenced Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s son, Abdullah Azam Khan to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. While SP is looking to defend its last stronghold in Rampur, the ruling BJP’s ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is going all in to breach the fortress.
SP has named Anuradha Chauhan as its candidate for the Swar Assembly bypolls while Shafeek Ahmed Ansari will contest on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal). Apna Dal (Anupriya) has also fielded Muslim candidate Shafiq Ahmad for the Swar seat.
The Chhanbey Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur fell vacant after the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February 2023. Apna Dal (Sonelal) has fielded Kol’s wife Rinki Kol for the seat whereas Kirti Kol is contesting as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. A total of eight candidates are fighting for the Chhanbey seat.
The by-election was necessitated in the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency after the murder of sitting MLA and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, 2023. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress are in the main players in the high-stakes battle for the Jharsuguda seat. BJD’s Dipali Das, BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress’ Tarun Pandey are in the fray for the high-stakes seat.
The by-election to the Sohiong Assembly constituency in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district was necessitated after the election to the seat was deferred just before the February 2023 Assembly polls due to the death of one of the candidates, HDR Lyngdoh of United Democratic Party (UDP).
The UDP has fielded HDR Lyngdoh’s nephew Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah for the Sohiong seat. A total of six candidates are in the fray including sitting MLA Samlin Malngiang, who is contesting on the ticket of National People’s Party (NPP).