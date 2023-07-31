PM Modi Slams I.N.DI.A. Alliance at NDA MPs Meet, Says Changing Name Doesn’t Change One’s Character

Hitting out at the alliance of 26 opposition parties I.N.D.I.A, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said changing name does not change one’s character.

The PM’s remarks came during his meetings with NDA MPs in New Delhi.

The first meeting was attended by NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh — Western, Braj, Kanpur, and Bundelkhand. BJP national president JP Nadda and union minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the meeting held at the new Maharashtra Sadan.

The second meeting with alliance leaders from Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha was held in the Parliament complex in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The UPA will remain UPA. It had nothing to offer in the 10 years of rule. Just by changing the Chola (name) the basic character of an alliance or their Charitra (character) doesn’t change," the PM is said to have highlighted in the meeting.

Sources present in the meeting say that the Prime Minister at the Maharashtra Sadan spoke about the solid partnership of the NDA which has withstood the test of time over the last 25 years.

“This is not an alliance of compulsion or convenience but a trusted one. When an alliance, the BJP allowed the Badals to take the chief minister place in Punjab, and similarly Nitish Kumar in Bihar, as part of the commitment of the alliance," the PM is said to have told MPs in the meeting.

With a few months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister, as per sources, told his party MPs from Uttar Pradesh that even though there is no NDA MP right now, wherever the MPs go, they must talk about the strength of NDA and highlight NDA-related achievements.

“Apart from building a Ram temple and abrogation of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there are several programmes that the Modi government has undertaken for the welfare of the citizens. Those programs must be taken to the ground, more aggressively and effectively," the PM said, according to sources.