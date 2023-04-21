Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh Believes JD(S) Rebellion Will Benefit BJP In Mandya

The sitting MLA from Mandya M Srinivas, who recently left Janata Dal (Secular), has decided to contest as an independent after he was not given a ticket by the party this time.

Mandya is considered as a stronghold of the JD(S) and the party had won all seven seats in the district in the 2018 Assembly elections. However, reports suggest that JD(S) might not be able to repeat the feat this time in the district due to the rebellion which is being led by M Srinivas.

Now Independent Lok Sabha MP from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, has said that the rebellion in the JD(S) will eventually benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. She further added that there was a pro-BJP atmosphere in all the seven constituencies of Mandya.

It is worth noting that Sumalatha’s husband was a popular actor and a tall leader of the Congress party in Karnataka. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha Ambareesh had managed to trump the JD(S) in Mandya with the Congress’ help.

But, Sumalatha is backing the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The ruling party is relying on Sumalatha as she had shown remarkable political acumen to stun the JD(S) in their own bastion in 2019.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads in Mandya and securing Sumalatha’s support is part of its overall strategy.

JD(S) is not the only party battling a rebellion in the run-up to the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar had dumped the BJP on Monday after he didn’t get the party ticket to contest from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. Shettar was one of the senior leaders of the ruling party and his departure is being seen as a significant setback to BJP.

