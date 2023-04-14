M P Kumaraswamy Joins JD(S) After Resigning as BJP MLA

A day after quitting BJP on being denied the party ticket to contest May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy on Friday joined JD(S).

The three-time MLA, who has also resigned as legislator, joined JD(S) in presence of the party’s legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and state President C M Ibrahim.

In the BJP’s second list of 23 candidates announced on Wednesday night, Deepak Doddaiah was named as candidate from Mudigere.

MP Kumaraswamy has blamed BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi for not getting the ticket.

JD(S) has already fielded former MLA B B Ningaiah from Mudigere.

