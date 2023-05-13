Constituency No.187 Maddur (Madduru) (ಮದ್ದೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mandya (ಮಂಡ್ಯ) district of Karnataka. Maddur is part of Mandya (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Madduru) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Maddur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Maddur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 187. Maddur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Maddur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.94% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.42%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,418 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,197 were male and 1,02,217 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Maddur in 2023 is 1020 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,02,418 eligible electors, of which 1,01,490 were male, 1,03,961 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,781 eligible electors, of which 98,282 were male, 98,499 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,929 eligible electors, of which 91,105 were male, 88,824 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Maddur in 2018 was 98. In 2013, there were 108 service voters registered in the constituency and 72 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D C Thammanna of JDS won in this seat defeating Madhu G Madegowda of INC by a margin of 54,030 which was 31.4% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 63.48% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, D C Thammanna of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Madhu G.Madegowda of INC by a margin of 31,958 votes which was 20.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 51.79% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M S Siddaraju of JDS won this seat beating D.C.Thammanna of INC by a margin of 7,590 votes which was 5.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 36.85% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most number of votes in the 187. Maddur Assembly segment of the 20. Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Sumalatha Ambareesh of IND won the Mandya Parliament seat defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the Mandya Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and JD(S) won the MandyaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Maddur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Maddur are: Udaya K M (INC); S P Swamy (BJP); S P Shivakumar (BSP); Prajwal Gowda K S (IND); Manohara (IND); Manjunatha G B (IND); K J Mahesha (KRS); D C Thammanna (JDS); Chikka Nanjachari (IND); Ananda (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.1%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.8%, while it was 79.45% in 2013 and 75.39% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.3% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Maddur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Maddur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.187. Maddur comprises of the following areas of Mandya district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Maddur constituency, which are: Kunigal, Channapatna, Malavalli, Shrirangapattana, Mandya, Nagamangala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Maddur:

The geographic coordinates of Maddur is: 12°34’48.4"N 77°02’41.3"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Maddur

List of candidates contesting from Maddur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Udaya K MParty: INCProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: 10th PassAge: 48Total assets: Rs 102.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 3.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 23.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 79.3 croreSelf income: Rs 53.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 88.9 lakh

Candidate name: S P SwamyParty: BJPProfession: Agriculture, Rental Income & BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 55Total assets: Rs 200 croreLiabilities: Rs 67.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 56.3 croreImmovable assets:Rs 143.7 croreSelf income: Rs 46.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 68.3 lakh

Candidate name: S P ShivakumarParty: BSPProfession: Retired Govt OfficerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 60Total assets: Rs 2.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 2.2 croreSelf income: Rs 12.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 12.6 lakh

Candidate name: Prajwal Gowda K SParty: INDProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 25Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: ManoharaParty: INDProfession: Self EmployeeNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 43Total assets: Rs 16.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 16 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 11 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunatha G BParty: INDProfession: Grama Panchayath MemberNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 32Total assets: Rs 12.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 6.6 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K J MaheshaParty: KRSProfession: Daily Wage Labor / Tender Coconut water BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: Post GraduateAge: 37Total assets: Rs 81.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 13 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 75 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: D C ThammannaParty: JDSProfession: MLANumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 80Total assets: Rs 117.7 croreLiabilities: Rs 16.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 21.5 croreImmovable assets:Rs 96.2 croreSelf income: Rs 16.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 81.8 lakh

Candidate name: Chikka NanjachariParty: INDProfession: CarpentryNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 64Total assets: Rs 65000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 65000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: AnandaParty: AAPProfession: DriverNumber of criminal cases: 4Education: 10th PassAge: 50Total assets: Rs 33.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 13.9 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 18.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 15 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.