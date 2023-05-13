Constituency No.138 Madhugiri (ಮಧುಗಿರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Madhugiri is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Madhugiri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Madhugiri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 138. Madhugiri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Madhugiri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.08%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,297 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 96,529 were male and 93,765 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madhugiri in 2023 is 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,297 eligible electors, of which 97,835 were male, 95,516 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,550 eligible electors, of which 93,137 were male, 89,409 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,64,750 eligible electors, of which 83,820 were male, 80,930 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Madhugiri in 2018 was 81. In 2013, there were 56 service voters registered in the constituency and 36 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M V Veerabhadraiah of JDS won in this seat defeating Kyathasandra N.Rajanna of JDS by a margin of 18,574 which was 11.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 53.31% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Kyatasandra N Rajanna of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M.V.Veerabhadraiah of JDS by a margin of 14,427 votes which was 9.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.97% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Gowri Shankar D C of JDS won this seat beating Kyatasandra N. Rajanna of INC by a margin of 563 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 42.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 138. Madhugiri Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 17 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Madhugiri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Madhugiri are: Venkatesha (JMBP); Syed Muzaamil Pashaa (AAP); Ranganatha R S (LS); N Madhu (BSP); Mudduraju G (UPP); M V Veerabhadraiah (JDS); Lakshminarayanappa (IND); L C Nagaraja (BJP); Kyathasandra N Rajanna (INC); Jayanth D C (KRS); G H Maruthi (IND); Dhanush Kumar B K (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 85.76%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.93%, while it was 80.72% in 2013 and 75.18% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.170000000000002% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Madhugiri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Madhugiri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.138. Madhugiri comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Madhugiri constituency, which are: Sira, Gauribidanur, Koratagere. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Sri Sathya Sai District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Madhugiri:

The geographic coordinates of Madhugiri is: 13°43’54.1"N 77°13’50.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Madhugiri

List of candidates contesting from Madhugiri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatesha

Party: JMBP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Syed Muzaamil Pashaa

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 88.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 11 lakh

Candidate name: Ranganatha R S

Party: LS

Profession: Tax Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 24.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 11 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Candidate name: N Madhu

Party: BSP

Profession: Charted Accountant Profession

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 14.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.9 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.2 crore

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Candidate name: Mudduraju G

Party: UPP

Profession: Driver and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M V Veerabhadraiah

Party: JDS

Profession: Retired Govt. Employee

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 47.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 34.8 crore

Self income: Rs 40.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 66.8 lakh

Candidate name: Lakshminarayanappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 69

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12500

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: L C Nagaraja

Party: BJP

Profession: Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) now Resigned the Job, Agriculture, Business and Rental Income

Number of criminal cases: 5

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 87.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 33.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 77 crore

Self income: Rs 27.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 42.1 lakh

Candidate name: Kyathasandra N Rajanna

Party: INC

Profession: Advocate and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 35.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 20.6 crore

Self income: Rs 19.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 60.1 lakh

Candidate name: Jayanth D C

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 19.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G H Maruthi

Party: IND

Profession: Self employment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 15.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 85000

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dhanush Kumar B K

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.