Constituency No.208 Madikeri (Mercara) (ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kodagu (ಕೊಡಗು) district of Karnataka. Madikeri is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Mercara) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Madikeri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Madikeri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 208. Madikeri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Madikeri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.73% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,726 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,05,832 were male and 1,06,888 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Madikeri in 2023 is 1010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,12,726 eligible electors, of which 1,07,979 were male, 1,09,407 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,851 eligible electors, of which 1,00,837 were male, 1,02,014 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,82,229 eligible electors, of which 91,650 were male, 90,579 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madikeri in 2018 was 449. In 2013, there were 777 service voters registered in the constituency and 854 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Appachu Ranjan M P of BJP won in this seat defeating B A Jivijaya of JDS by a margin of 16,015 which was 9.45% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.68% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Appachu (Ranjan) M P of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating B.A.Jivijaya of JDS by a margin of 4,629 votes which was 3.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.85% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Appachu (Ranjan) of BJP won this seat beating B.A. Jeevijaya of INC by a margin of 6,585 votes which was 5.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.06% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 208. Madikeri Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 11 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Madikeri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Madikeri are: Srinivasa Rai B K (KPJP); Shruthi K P (IND); Sajeer Majeed Nelat (KRS); Rasheeda Begum (IMP); Muthappa N M (JDS); M Khaleel (IND); K B Raju (RPI); Harish Acharya (IND); H M Somappa (CPI); G G Hemanth Kumar (IND); Dr Mantar Gowda (INC); Divil Kumar A A (BSP); Bopanna Karthamada Poovaiah (AAP); Appachu Ranjan M P (BJP); Ameen Mohisin (SDPI)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.39%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 77.96%, while it was 75.89% in 2013 and 70.07% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.56999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Madikeri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Madikeri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.208. Madikeri comprises of the following areas of Kodagu district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Madikeri constituency, which are: Sullia, Sakleshpur, Arkalgud, Periyapatna, Virajpet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Madikeri:

The geographic coordinates of Madikeri is: 12°32’13.6"N 75°49’01.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Madikeri

List of candidates contesting from Madikeri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srinivasa Rai B K

Party: KPJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 85000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 95 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shruthi K P

Party: IND

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 93.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sajeer Majeed Nelat

Party: KRS

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rasheeda Begum

Party: IMP

Profession: Business (Furniture Shop) & Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 87.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 35 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muthappa N M

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 126.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 126 crore

Self income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.9 lakh

Candidate name: M Khaleel

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 25 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K B Raju

Party: RPI

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Harish Acharya

Party: IND

Profession: Serial Director

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H M Somappa

Party: CPI

Profession: Social Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 24.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G G Hemanth Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 67 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 71.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.8 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Mantar Gowda

Party: INC

Profession: Doctor Radiologist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.1 crore

Self income: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.5 lakh

Candidate name: Divil Kumar A A

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bopanna Karthamada Poovaiah

Party: AAP

Profession: Entrepreneur

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 4.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore

Self income: Rs 37.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 72.5 lakh

Candidate name: Appachu Ranjan M P

Party: BJP

Profession: Coffee growers

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 8.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 7.2 crore

Self income: Rs 28.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 54 lakh

Candidate name: Ameen Mohisin

Party: SDPI

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 71.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 52.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 19 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.