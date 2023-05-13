Mahadevapura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: BJP Wins Big with Margin of Over 40,000 Votes

BJP candidate Manjula S has won the Mahadevpura Assembly seat with a margin of over 40,000 votes defeating Congress’ H Nagesh.

Constituency No.174 Mahadevapura (ಮಹಾದೇವಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka Mahadevapura is part of Bangalore Central (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as Semi-Urban. Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahadevapura election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mahadevapura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 174. Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mahadevapura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls is 87.67%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,70,918 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,56,286 were male and 2,14,483 female and 149 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahadevapura in 2023 is 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,70,918 eligible electors, of which 2,74,221 were male, 2,30,513 female and 156 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,68,511 eligible electors, of which 1,98,911 were male, 1,69,482 female and 118 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,75,355 eligible electors, of which 1,47,545 were male, 1,27,810 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahadevapura in 2018 was 40. In 2013, there were 100 service voters registered in the constituency and 56 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Aravind Limbavali of BJP won in this seat defeating A C Srinivasa of INC by a margin of 17,784 which was 6.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.83% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Arvind Limbavali of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating A.C.Srinivas of INC by a margin of 6,149 votes which was 2.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.62% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Aravind Limbavali of BJP won this seat beating B.Shivanna of INC by a margin of 13,358 votes which was 9.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 174. Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the 25. Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. P. C. Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore centralLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mahadevapura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mahadevapura are: Yallappa (IND); Shivaji R Lamani (KRS); S M Krishna (IND); Ravi J (IND); R Manikumar (IND); Puttappa (IND); Prasad K C (BSP); Nataraj D N (IND); Nagaraj R (UPP); Manjula S (BJP); H Nagesh (INC); Gopalakrishna M V (JDU); C R Nataraj (AAP); Bharathraj J (IND); Anand Kumar N (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.04%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 56.34%, while it was 61.54% in 2013 and 53.17% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.3% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahadevapura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mahadevapura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.174. Mahadevapura comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mahadevapura constituency, which are: Byatarayanapura, Devanahalli, Hosakote, Anekal, Bommanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, KR Pura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mahadevapura:

The geographic coordinates of Mahadevapura is: 12°56’53.2"N 77°42’38.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahadevapura

List of candidates contesting from Mahadevapura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yallappa

Party: IND

Profession: Vegetable Seller

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shivaji R Lamani

Party: KRS

Profession: Self employment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 4.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 64.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.4 crore

Self income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: S M Krishna

Party: IND

Profession: New Paper Editor & Publisher & Printer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 61.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravi J

Party: IND

Profession: Real Estate and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Manikumar

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 29

Total assets: Rs 95000

Liabilities: Rs 3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 95000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puttappa

Party: IND

Profession: Cooli

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prasad K C

Party: BSP

Profession: Lawyer work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 33.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nataraj D N

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 60000

Liabilities: Rs 80000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraj R

Party: UPP

Profession: Private company

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Manjula S

Party: BJP

Profession: Business & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 53 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.3 crore

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 20 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 33 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: H Nagesh

Party: INC

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 31.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 29.1 crore

Self income: Rs 50 lakh

Total income: Rs 59.5 lakh

Candidate name: Gopalakrishna M V

Party: JDU

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 28 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C R Nataraj

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate, Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 10 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.4 crore

Self income: Rs 8.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.7 lakh

Candidate name: Bharathraj J

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 67.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 45 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand Kumar N

Party: IND

Profession: IT Professional

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 10.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.4 lakh.