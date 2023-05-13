Constituency No.157 Malleshwaram (Malleshwara) (ಮಲ್ಲೇಶ್ವರಂ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Malleshwaram is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Malleshwara) Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malleshwaram election result and you can click here for compact election results of Malleshwaram and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 157. Malleshwaram Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Malleshwaram Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,537 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,951 were male and 1,05,578 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malleshwaram in 2023 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,537 eligible electors, of which 1,10,484 were male, 1,08,438 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,761 eligible electors, of which 88,021 were male, 85,734 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,97,639 eligible electors, of which 1,00,451 were male, 97,188 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malleshwaram in 2018 was 9. In 2013, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency and 77 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N of BJP won in this seat defeating Kengal Shreepadharenu of INC by a margin of 54,000 which was 43.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 67.22% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating B. K. Shivaram. of INC by a margin of 21,066 votes which was 19.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.19% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dr Ashwath Narayan C N of BJP won this seat beating M.R.Seetharam of INC by a margin of 8,183 votes which was 7.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 157. Malleshwaram Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Malleshwaram:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Malleshwaram are: Uthkarsh A (JDS); Sunil Hebbi (NPP); Suman (AAP); Santosh S (BPKP); Rajesh B (KRS); Manu Kumar (IND); Krishnaiah (RSDR); K M Fayaz Ahmed (IND); Dr Ashwath Narayan C N (BJP); Anoop Iyengar (INC); Abdul Suhail Ahmed (BSP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 55.11%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 56.49%, while it was 62.33% in 2013 and 52.23% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.38% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Malleshwaram went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Malleshwaram constituency:

Assembly constituency No.157. Malleshwaram comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Malleshwaram constituency, which are: Rajarajeshwarinagar, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Malleshwaram:

The geographic coordinates of Malleshwaram is: 13°00’43.2"N 77°34’21.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Malleshwaram

List of candidates contesting from Malleshwaram Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uthkarsh AParty: JDSProfession: Business(Land developer)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 27Total assets: Rs 35.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.3 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 89.3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 34.5 croreSelf income: Rs 12.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 48.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sunil HebbiParty: NPPProfession: DoctorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 39Total assets: Rs 53.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 17.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 36 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: SumanParty: AAPProfession: Freelance Journalism Catering ServicesNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 50Total assets: Rs 5.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.3 croreGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 4 croreSelf income: Rs 7.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 14.7 lakh

Candidate name: Santosh SParty: BPKPProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 33Total assets: Rs 3.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajesh BParty: KRSProfession: Home TuitionNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 51Total assets: Rs 56.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 56.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 5 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.8 lakh

Candidate name: Manu KumarParty: INDProfession: Salaried EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 29Total assets: Rs 3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: KrishnaiahParty: RSDRProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 49Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 15000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 10.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 10.5 lakh

Candidate name: K M Fayaz AhmedParty: INDProfession: Retired Govt OfficialNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 82Total assets: Rs 11.2 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 11.2 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Ashwath Narayan C NParty: BJPProfession: Doctor (MBBS)Number of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 55Total assets: Rs 17.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 40.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 13.4 croreSelf income: Rs 21.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 77.8 lakh

Candidate name: Anoop IyengarParty: INCProfession: EntrepreneurNumber of criminal cases: 3Education: GraduateAge: 43Total assets: Rs 4.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.5 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 90 lakhSelf income: Rs 3.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Suhail AhmedParty: BSPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 43Total assets: Rs 1.6 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 35 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 1.3 croreSelf income: Rs 6.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.1 lakh.