Constituency No.149 Malur (ಮಾಲೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) district of Karnataka. Malur is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Malur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Malur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 149. Malur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Malur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.17%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.39%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,278 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 90,987 were male and 89,286 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Malur in 2023 is 981 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,278 eligible electors, of which 91,229 were male, 89,878 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,889 eligible electors, of which 83,308 were male, 80,575 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,45,415 eligible electors, of which 73,937 were male, 71,478 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Malur in 2018 was 33. In 2013, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency and 61 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K Y Nanjegowda of INC won in this seat defeating K.S.Manjunath Gowda of IND by a margin of 17,915 which was 11.1% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.9% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K S Manjunathgowda of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Krisshnaiah Setty Es.En. Maluru of IND by a margin of 18,769 votes which was 13.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 40.28% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Es En Krishnaiah Shetty of BJP won this seat beating R.Prabhakar of JDS by a margin of 52,401 votes which was 44.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 65.83% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 149. Malur Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Malur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Malur are: Venkatesh Gowda B G (SANVP); Vadaganahalli N Ramesha (BSP); Suresh Kempanna (IND); Ravishankar M (AAP); Narayanamma (IND); N Deavananda Babu (IND); M Vijaya Kumar (IND); K Y Nanjegowda (INC); K S Manjunathagowda (BJP); K R S Mahesh A V (KRS); K Nagesh (IND); Jayamma (IND); Hoodi Vijayakumar (IND); H R Ramegowda (IND); G E Ramegowda (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 89%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.11%, while it was 87.37% in 2013 and 81.81% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.109999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Malur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Malur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.149. Malur comprises of the following areas of Kolar district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Malur constituency, which are: Hosakote, Kolar, Bangarapet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu.

Map location of Malur:

The geographic coordinates of Malur is: 12°57’22.3"N 77°59’26.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Malur

List of candidates contesting from Malur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatesh Gowda B G

Party: SANVP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 19.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 9.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vadaganahalli N Ramesha

Party: BSP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresh Kempanna

Party: IND

Profession: Graphic Designer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravishankar M

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Govt Official (Karnataka General Service)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 41.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.5 crore

Self income: Rs 9 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh

Candidate name: Narayanamma

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Illiterate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 59.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 63000

Immovable assets:Rs 59 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Deavananda Babu

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Govt Official Retired Commercial Tax Officer, Govt of Karnataka

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3 crore

Self income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.4 lakh

Candidate name: M Vijaya Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Car Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Y Nanjegowda

Party: INC

Profession: Building Stone quarry Stone & crusher Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 25.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 15.1 crore

Self income: Rs 97.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 97.7 lakh

Candidate name: K S Manjunathagowda

Party: BJP

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 126.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 105 crore

Self income: Rs 67.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 69.2 lakh

Candidate name: K R S Mahesh A V

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Nagesh

Party: IND

Profession: Auto Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayamma

Party: IND

Profession: State President of Raitha Kooli Mahila Sangha

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 14.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 8 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hoodi Vijayakumar

Party: IND

Profession: Business, Social service and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 102.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 39.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 88.3 crore

Self income: Rs 98.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.1 crore

Candidate name: H R Ramegowda

Party: IND

Profession: Building Stone Quarry and Crusher Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 29.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 28 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G E Ramegowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture, Partnership business, and Self employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 76.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 62.6 crore

Self income: Rs 56.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 63.2 lakh.