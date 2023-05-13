Mangalore Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress's UT Khader Fareed Wins

Counting of votes for Karnataka ssembly election 2024 is finally done and Congress candidate UT Khader Fareed has won Mangalore assembly seat. Constituency No.204 Mangalore is an Assembly seat in Coastal Karnataka region and Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

As per the current figures on EC website, Congress candidate UT Khader Fareed has won by a huge margin of votes over BJP’s Sathish Kumpala. Riyaz Farangipete of Social Democratic Party Of India (SDPI) was at the third spot.

As per EC website, Congress candidate UT Khader Fareed has won by a margin of 22,790 votes.

Demographic profile:

Mangalore Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.5%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,372 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 93,718 were male and 96,645 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mangalore in 2023 is 1031 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,90,372 eligible electors, of which 96,197 were male, 99,549 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,319 eligible electors, of which 82,926 were male, 85,393 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,41,882 eligible electors, of which 69,338 were male, 72,544 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mangalore in 2018 was 11. In 2013, there were 53 service voters registered in the constituency and 44 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, U T Abdul Khader of INC won in this seat defeating Santhosh Kumar Rai Boliyaru of BJP by a margin of 19,739 which was 13.22% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.11% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, U T Khader of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandrahas Ullal of BJP by a margin of 29,111 votes which was 23.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.59% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, U T Khadar of INC won this seat beating K.Padmanabha Kottary of BJP by a margin of 7,049 votes which was 6.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 204. Mangalore Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mangalore:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mangalore are: U T Khader Fareed (INC); Sathish Kumpala (BJP); Riyaz Farangipete (SDPI); Mohammad Ashraf (AAP); Deepak Rajesh Coelho (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.6%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.34%, while it was 74.25% in 2013 and 73.84% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.25999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mangalore went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mangalore constituency:

Assembly constituency No.204. Mangalore comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 3 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mangalore constituency, which are: Mangalore City South, Mangalore City North, Bantval. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kasaragod District of Kerala.

Map location of Mangalore:

The geographic coordinates of Mangalore is: 12°49’20.3"N 74°55’57.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mangalore

List of candidates contesting from Mangalore Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: U T Khader Fareed

Party: INC

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 69.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.2 crore

Self income: Rs 10.6 lakh

Total income: Rs -127565

Candidate name: Sathish Kumpala

Party: BJP

Profession: 488820

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 74.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Riyaz Farangipete

Party: SDPI

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 7

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 23.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammad Ashraf

Party: AAP

Profession: Fisherman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 36.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 33.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Deepak Rajesh Coelho

Party: IND

Profession: Computer Engineer, Agriculturist, fire and Safety Engineer, Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 88 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 80 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.