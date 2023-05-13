Constituency No.55 Manvi (ಮಾನ್ವಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Raichur (ರಾಯಚೂರು) district of Karnataka. Manvi is part of Raichur (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manvi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Manvi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 55. Manvi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Manvi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 22.73%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,38,620 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,819 were male and 1,21,729 female and 72 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manvi in 2023 is 1042 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,38,620 eligible electors, of which 1,19,572 were male, 1,25,029 female and 74 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,588 eligible electors, of which 99,551 were male, 99,957 female and 80 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,95,274 eligible electors, of which 95,698 were male, 99,576 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manvi in 2018 was 22. In 2013, there were 12 service voters registered in the constituency and 13 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Raja Venkatappa Nayak of JDS won in this seat defeating Dr Tanusree @ Preeti of JDS by a margin of 15,815 which was 10.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 34.76% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G Hampayya Sahukar Ballatagi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Raja Venkatappa Nayak Raja Ambanna Nayak of JDS by a margin of 6,987 votes which was 5.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.5% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, G Hampayya Nayak Ballatgi of INC won this seat beating Gangadhar Nayak of BJP by a margin of 2,519 votes which was 2.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 55. Manvi Assembly segment of the 6. Raichur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Amareshwara Naik of BJP won the Raichur Parliament seat defeating B. V Naik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Raichur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the RaichurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Manvi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Manvi are: Raja Venkatappa Nayak (JDS); Raja Shamsunder Nayak (AAP); Mudakappa Nayak (BSP); G Hampayya Nayak (INC); Basavaprabhu (KRS); A Bhagavantaray (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.23%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 63.01%, while it was 61.13% in 2013 and 54.68% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 4.22000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Manvi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Manvi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.55. Manvi comprises of the following areas of Raichur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Manvi constituency, which are: Devadurga, Raichur Rural, Sindhanur, Maski, Lingsugur, Raichur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Manvi:

The geographic coordinates of Manvi is: 16°03’55.1"N 76°59’13.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Manvi

List of candidates contesting from Manvi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Raja Venkatappa Nayak

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 6.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 crore

Self income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.6 lakh

Candidate name: Raja Shamsunder Nayak

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate and agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 86.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mudakappa Nayak

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.4 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Hampayya Nayak

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 84

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 28.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.3 crore

Self income: Rs 21.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 21.3 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaprabhu

Party: KRS

Profession: Self employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 15 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A Bhagavantaray

Party: BJP

Profession: Advocate cum Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 48 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 10.2 crore

Self income: Rs 17.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.4 lakh.