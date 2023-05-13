Constituency No.108 Mayakonda (Maya Konda) (ಮಾಯಕೊಂಡ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Davangere (ದಾವಣಗೆರೆೆ) district of Karnataka. Mayakonda is part of Davanagere (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Maya Konda) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mayakonda election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mayakonda and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 108. Mayakonda Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Mayakonda Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,817 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,129 were male and 91,685 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mayakonda in 2023 is 964 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,86,817 eligible electors, of which 96,769 were male, 93,756 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,925 eligible electors, of which 90,131 were male, 84,794 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,60,082 eligible electors, of which 82,928 were male, 77,154 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Mayakonda in 2018 was 100. In 2013, there were 84 service voters registered in the constituency and 63 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, N Linganna of BJP won in this seat defeating K.S.Basavaraj [Basavanthappa] of KJP by a margin of 6,458 which was 4.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.58% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Shivamurthy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating N.Linganna of KJP by a margin of 694 votes which was 0.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 24.02% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, M Basavaraja Naika of BJP won this seat beating Dr Y Ramappa of INC by a margin of 16,661 votes which was 14.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 108. Mayakonda Assembly segment of the 13. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. G M Siddeshwar of BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat defeating H B Manjappa of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Davanagere Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the DavanagereLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mayakonda:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mayakonda are: Somashekhara B (KRS); Shantha Bai (KRJPP); Savitha Bai Malleshanaik (IND); Prof Dharma Naik S (AAP); P R Srinivas (IND); Manju Madiga (IND); M Basavaraja Naik (BJP); Lokesha P D (IND); K S Basavanthappa (INC); Chethan Kumar Naik K (UPP); B M Pushpa Vageeshaswamy (IND); Anandappa H (JDS); Ajjappa N (RPOI); A K Ganesh (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.18%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.46%, while it was 77.26% in 2013 and 70.09% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 2.72000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mayakonda went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mayakonda constituency:

Assembly constituency No.108. Mayakonda comprises of the following areas of Davangere district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mayakonda constituency, which are: Harapanahalli, Jagalur, Holalkere, Channagiri, Shimoga Rural, Honnali, Davanagere North, Davanagere South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mayakonda:

The geographic coordinates of Mayakonda is: 14°18’59.0"N 75°56’44.9"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mayakonda

List of candidates contesting from Mayakonda Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Somashekhara B

Party: KRS

Profession: Agriculture and lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 18.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shantha Bai

Party: KRJPP

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Savitha Bai Malleshanaik

Party: IND

Profession: Boutique shop and Tailoring

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8.4 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 80.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.5 crore

Self income: Rs 4.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.3 lakh

Candidate name: Prof Dharma Naik S

Party: AAP

Profession: Retaired Lecturer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 61

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.2 crore

Self income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.9 lakh

Candidate name: P R Srinivas

Party: IND

Profession: Granite Quary

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 50 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.2 lakh

Candidate name: Manju Madiga

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Prive Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 6.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17500

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: M Basavaraja Naik

Party: BJP

Profession: Social Service,Business,Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 4.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 5.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 14.8 lakh

Candidate name: Lokesha P D

Party: IND

Profession: Self employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 55.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Candidate name: K S Basavanthappa

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 23.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 78 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Chethan Kumar Naik K

Party: UPP

Profession: Working BC of BOB

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 63.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 56 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B M Pushpa Vageeshaswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Housewife/Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 14.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.7 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13 crore

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: Anandappa H

Party: JDS

Profession: Self Employed,Enterpreneur

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 22.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 20.1 crore

Self income: Rs 10.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 39.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ajjappa N

Party: RPOI

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 29.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 25 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A K Ganesh

Party: IND

Profession: Own General stores

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 9.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.