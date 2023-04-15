Meet Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, Congress Candidate From The Khanapur Seat

Dr Anjali Nimbalkar has been again fielded by the Congress from the Khanapur seat for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections. Dr Nimbalkar is the sitting MLA from the Khanapur constituency which is located in Belagavi district and is a formidable candidate. In 2018, Dr Nimbalkar had defeated BJP’s Vithal Halagekar.

Anjali Nimbalkar, a doctor by profession, is one of the most educated MLAs in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as she even has a Master’s degree in Gynecology and Laparoscopy. Her husband Hemant Nimbalkar is an IPS officer.

In the 2018 election she made her electoral debut and won from the seat with a margin of nearly 6,000 votes. In 2020, she was appointed as a spokesperson of Karnataka Congress.

Dr Nimbalkar continued to work as a medical officer in primary health centres wherever she went because of her husband’s posting. She also worked as an associate professor at Bengaluru’s Dr Ambedkar Medical College.

As Dr Nimbalkar is from a farmer’s family, she has a deep sense of respect for farmers and their service to the community. Dr Nimbalkar has used her education to empower young girls of her constituency. Reportedly, Dr Nimbalkar has conducted many seminars on menstrual hygiene for school going girls of Khanapur Taluka.

Dr Anjali Nimbalkar is known to represent the interests of the people and bring the issues of the poor to the fore. Last year, Dr Nimbalkar had raised her voice against the Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2022. She said that instead of increasing salaries for MLAs the money should be spent for the poor.

