'Meet Every Voter 5 Times': Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Counsels Karnataka Cadre

As the May 10 Karnataka election nears, political parties are deploying their best soldiers for campaigning in the state. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar too went to the neighbouring state and shared some winning strategies with the cadre on Friday. He canvassed at Yelahanka on behalf of local BJP candidate SR Vishwanath.

“Accelerate voter outreach programs as polling date approaches. Visit every house from the date of publication of the election notification till the day before the polling date. Meet every voter five times. The progress being made by the central and state governments has been explained. Explain the efforts made by BJP MLA Vishwanath for the development and welfare of the people of the constituency," he told the cadre there.

Sanjay Kumar seems to be taking a leaf out of the strategies he employed in Telangana that earned him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM had lauded Sanjay Kumar for his Praja Sangrama Yatra at the party’s national executive committee meeting.

The Prime Minister had asked leaders from other states to take inspiration from Sanjay’s journey. He completed the yatra in five phases last year. He interacted with people throughout the heartland of Telangana and covered six Lok Sabha constituencies, 11 Vidhan Sabha constituencies, and 18 districts within a span of 116 days. Sanjay started the yatra in August 2021, claiming it was to strengthen the fight against corruption and misgovernance of the TRS (now BRS) government.

Throughout the yatra, Sanjay kept up a spirited attack on the “dynastic politics" of Telangana.

On Friday, he undertook a door-to-door campaign along with other leaders. Later, Sanjay went to the residences of several activists in Yelahanka. Many local BJP leaders including KS Eshwarappa and AS Rajanna went to their houses. He advised them to intensify the election campaign.

Sanjay also lashed out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for remaining silent at the release of politician Anand Mohan in Bihar. Mohan was in jail for the killing of G Krishnaiah, a Dalit IAS officer from Telangana.

“It is a shame that the Nitish Kumar government released Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence, before the completion of his sentence. Why hasn’t state chief minister KCR spoken on this yet? Why are the BRS leaders who condemned the killing of UP gangster Atiq Ahmed silent about the release of Krishnaiah’s murderer?" he asked.

