Modi in Karnataka: People Shower Flower Petals on PM During Mega Roadshow in Bengaluru | WATCH

After addressing back-to-back public rallies as a star campaigner for the ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru amid “Modi Modi" slogans by an enthusiastic crowd who had thronged both sides of the 5.3-kilometer-long road to welcome him with a shower of flower petals.

Wearing a saffron cap and standing on a specially designed open vehicle, PM Modi waved at the people who were beaming with joy after catching a glimpse.

He flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm this evening for the roadshow. He was received by Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy.

The BJP flags, festoons, and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed ‘Dollu Kunita’, a popular drum dance, en route to the roadshow. The roadshow passed through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli.

Security was beefed up and tight arrangements were made on the route. Police had issued a traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads from where PM Modi’s convoy would pass through.

PM Modi’s Karnataka schedule

Modi on Saturday flew in from Delhi and reached Bidar in the morning. He addressed public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district headquarter town in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district.

The Prime Minister will stay overnight in Bengaluru on Saturday and depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district. He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi.

Single-phase voting in Karnataka will take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

(with inputs from PTI)

