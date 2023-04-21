'Modi Ji is God to Me': Man in Karnataka's Devanahalli Seen Cleaning PM's Cut Out Amid Heavy Rains | WATCH

A man was seen cleaning a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Devanahalli in poll-bound Karnataka after rain.

In the video, which is now going viral on social media, the man was seen cleaning the rain-soaked cut out with his ‘gamcha’. When asked the reason behind this, he said he is doing it out of ‘vishwas’ and reverence. “Modi ji is God to me. No one has paid me for it," he said.

The video was shared by several BJP leaders on Twitter including CT Ravi and Amit Malviya.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli. However, it was cancelled due to rain.

Shah also shared the video and wrote that unwavering trust in PM Modi and selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength.

Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka.

The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.

The party leader is scheduled to take stock of the party’s poll preparations during an interaction with senior party functionaries during the visit.

This is Shah’s first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced on March 29.

(With PTI inputs)

