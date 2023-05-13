Constituency No.201 Moodabidri (Mudbidri, Moodbidre, Bedra) (ಮೂಡಬಿದಿರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Dakshina Kannada (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Moodabidri is part of Dakshina Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Mudbidri, Moodbidre, Bedra) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Moodabidri election result and you can click here for compact election results of Moodabidri and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 201. Moodabidri Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Moodabidri Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.24% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.4%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,968 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 94,417 were male and 1,00,542 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moodabidri in 2023 is 1065 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,94,968 eligible electors, of which 96,753 were male, 1,03,300 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,73,553 eligible electors, of which 83,138 were male, 90,415 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,53,024 eligible electors, of which 71,662 were male, 81,362 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Moodabidri in 2018 was 21. In 2013, there were 87 service voters registered in the constituency and 75 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Umanatha A Kotian of BJP won in this seat defeating K. Abhayachandra of BJP by a margin of 29,799 which was 19.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 57.44% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Abhayachandra of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Umanatha Kotian of BJP by a margin of 4,550 votes which was 3.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.29% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, K Abhayachandra of INC won this seat beating K.P.Jagadish Adhikari of BJP by a margin of 9,903 votes which was 8.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 201. Moodabidri Assembly segment of the 17. Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Nalin Kumar Kateel of BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat defeating Mithun M Rai of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dakshina KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Advertisement

Contesting candidates in Moodabidri:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Moodabidri are: Vijaynath Vittal Shetty (AAP); Umanatha Kotian (BJP); Mithun M Rai (INC); Ishwara S Moodushedde (IND); Durga Prasad (IND); Dr Amarashree Amarnath Shetty (JDS); Dayananda (KRS); Alphonse Franko (SDPI)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.11%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 76.19%, while it was 74.24% in 2013 and 72.54% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.0799999999999983% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Moodabidri went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Moodabidri constituency:

Assembly constituency No.201. Moodabidri comprises of the following areas of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Moodabidri constituency, which are: Kapu, Karkal, Belthangady, Mangalore City North, Mangalore City South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Moodabidri:

The geographic coordinates of Moodabidri is: 13°03’52.2"N 74°56’27.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Moodabidri

List of candidates contesting from Moodabidri Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vijaynath Vittal ShettyParty: AAPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 60Total assets: Rs 20.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 51.3 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 16.1 croreSelf income: Rs 40.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 68.7 lakh

Candidate name: Umanatha KotianParty: BJPProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 1Education: 10th PassAge: 62Total assets: Rs 4.9 croreLiabilities: Rs 51.4 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 98.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 4 croreSelf income: Rs 12.4 lakhTotal income: Rs 12.4 lakh

Candidate name: Mithun M RaiParty: INCProfession: Self EmployedNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: GraduateAge: 38Total assets: Rs 3.3 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.2 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.1 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.2 croreSelf income: Rs 6.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ishwara S MoodusheddeParty: INDProfession: Retired Bank managerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 62Total assets: Rs 64.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 10 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 64.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 7 lakhTotal income: Rs 7 lakh

Candidate name: Durga PrasadParty: INDProfession: Film Editor/Writer and DirectorNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 12th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 55.5 lakhLiabilities: Rs 13.8 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 50 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 8.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Amarashree Amarnath ShettyParty: JDSProfession: Associate Dean Student Welfare ABS Memorial Institute of Dental ScineceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: DoctorateAge: 45Total assets: Rs 4.5 croreLiabilities: Rs 28.6 lakhGender: FemaleMoveable assets: Rs 62.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.9 croreSelf income: Rs 11.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: DayanandaParty: KRSProfession: DriverNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 4.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 4.9 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Alphonse FrankoParty: SDPIProfession: ElectricianNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 61Total assets: Rs 78.1 lakhLiabilities: Rs 4.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 42.1 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 36 lakhSelf income: Rs 4.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 4.5 lakh.