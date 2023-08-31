MP Polls: Another Jolt to BJP in Scindia’s Turf, Kolaras MLA Birendra Raghuvanshi Quits Party

Months ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state witnessed another setback after its sitting MLA from Kolaras Birendra Singh Raghuvanshi resigned from the party on Thursday. Raghuvanshi, who moved to BJP from Congress, is expected to join the grand old party back on September 2.

Raghuvanshi is the fourth senior BJP leader of the Gwalior-Chambal region- home turf of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia- to quit BJP over the past few days. In his resignation letter, the legislator alleged that he was ‘ignored’ in ‘BJP’ after Scindia joined the saffron party.

"In the Gwalior-Chambal division, party workers like me were being ignored by the newly arrived BJP members though we worked dedicatedly for the party in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," Raghuvanshi wrote in a letter to state BJP head, VD Sharma.

In his official letter-pad, Raghuvanshi, a two-time MLA from the Kolaras Assembly seat in Shivpuri district, said he had informed about his "pain" in the last three-five years to the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and the top leadership.

“With a heavy heart, today I am resigning from the membership of the BJP and the state working committee. I have been expressing my concerns to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the last five years, but he did nothing," he wrote.

“Corrupt officials have been appointed in Kolaras and Shivpuri. It is being done on the behest of Jyotiraditya Scindia. My supporters are being harassed regularly," Raghuvanshi wrote in his letter.

He pointed out that Scindia had joined the BJP claiming that the Congress failed to fulfill its promises to the farmers.

“However, after joining the BJP, he did not speak about the farmers. I have been sidelined for working for the party honestly since 2014," the letter read.

Raghuvanshi also alleged that “commission has been flourishing in the BJP government, and when questioned, the minister in-charge for Gwalior-Chambal region would say that “mandir me prasad tau chadhana hi padega (offering will have to made at the temple)".

He further claimed that though the BJP sought votes in the name of “Gaumata" (cow), it has done nothing for their nutrition, and majority of the cowsheds constructed for them remained non-functional.

He also alleged that the farmers’ money deposited in co-operative banks in Shivpuri and across the state has been siphoned off by a strong nexus of leaders and officials.