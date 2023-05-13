Mudhol Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.19 Mudhol (Muduvolalu) (ಮುಧೋಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Mudhol is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Muduvolalu) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mudhol election result and you can click here for compact election results of Mudhol and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 19. Mudhol Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Mudhol Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.54% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 4.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,946 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 95,216 were male and 96,727 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mudhol in 2023 is 1016 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,91,946 eligible electors, of which 97,208 were male, 98,907 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,358 eligible electors, of which 84,323 were male, 82,035 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,515 eligible electors, of which 74,496 were male, 75,019 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mudhol in 2018 was 24. In 2013, there were 323 service voters registered in the constituency and 323 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Govind Makthappa Karajol of BJP won in this seat defeating Bandiwaddar Satish Chinnappa of INC by a margin of 15,482 which was 10.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.63% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Govind M Karjol of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Timmapur.Ramappa. Balappa. of INC by a margin of 5,178 votes which was 4.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.14% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Govind M Karjol of BJP won this seat beating Timmapur Ramappa Balappa of INC by a margin of 7,378 votes which was 6.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 19. Mudhol Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Mudhol:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Mudhol are: Timmapur Ramappa Balappa (INC); Sagar Roddappanavar (KJP); Muttappa Sidaram Maranur (KRS); Madev Gurappa Methri (RPIA); Govind Makthappa Karjol (BJP); Ganesh Parashuram Pawar (AAP); Dharmraj Vittal Dodamani (JDS); Bandiwaddar Satish Chinnappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 75.56%, while it was 77.62% in 2013 and 71.77% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.44% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mudhol went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Mudhol constituency:

Assembly constituency No.19. Mudhol comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mudhol constituency, which are: Ramdurg, Arabhavi, Terdal, Jamkhandi, Bilgi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mudhol:

The geographic coordinates of Mudhol is: 16°17’30.8"N 75°18’39.6"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mudhol

List of candidates contesting from Mudhol Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Timmapur Ramappa BalappaParty: INCProfession: AdvocateNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 61Total assets: Rs 58.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 34.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 22.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 36 lakhSelf income: Rs 12.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 17.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sagar RoddappanavarParty: KJPProfession: LabourNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 32Total assets: Rs 10.4 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4.4 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 6 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Muttappa Sidaram MaranurParty: KRSProfession: Daily wageNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 34Total assets: Rs 9.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 2.7 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 9.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Madev Gurappa MethriParty: RPIAProfession: Private JobNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: LiterateAge: 51Total assets: Rs 31000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 31000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Govind Makthappa KarjolParty: BJPProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 72Total assets: Rs 4.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 1.5 croreSelf income: Rs 41.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 41.7 lakh

Candidate name: Ganesh Parashuram PawarParty: AAPProfession: Private ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 33Total assets: Rs 7.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dharmraj Vittal DodamaniParty: JDSProfession: Shetti CooleyNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bandiwaddar Satish ChinnappaParty: INDProfession: Business and AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 54Total assets: Rs 34 croreLiabilities: Rs 19.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.2 croreImmovable assets:Rs 32.8 croreSelf income: Rs 11.7 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.7 lakh.